Apple Vision Pro Expected To Hit The Market In February

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June 2023, Apple announced that it would launch the Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets in early 2024. Since we are reaching 2024 in a few days, reports are coming that Apple is planning to launch Vision Pro in February. However, the much-awaited Apple product will only be available in the United States of America at first, and people from other countries will have to wait a little longer to get this exciting headset.

Vision Pro is only the second product to be launched by Apple in February 2024, as expected, but it depends on various factors. Apple has been very successful with its first product, ‘smartwatches,’ and it is hoping the same will happen with the Vision Pro headsets. However, there are doubts about whether Vision Pro headsets, like wristwatches, will be beneficial for the company.

Mark Your Calendar: Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In February

The Vision Pro can be out of budget for many people because this expensive product will cost approximately three thousand five hundred US dollars. Apple is aware of the fact that the Vision Pro is too expensive for many people, and that is why Apple is working on making less expensive headsets as well. According to the reports, the Vision Pro will be available for consumers in the future with limited features and at a lower cost.

During the launch of smartwatches, Apple was very excited and held media conferences, but it is not showing its enthusiasm with the Vision Pro. Despite Vision Pro being the only second product, Apple is not promoting it, and the cost of the product is said to be the reason for this. However, many people are eager to use Apple’s new product and may fulfill their wish by February 2024.

The manufacturing of Vision Pro headsets is currently taking place in China, which has been further accelerated in recent weeks, according to the reports. A report was published in Bloomberg on December 20th, 2023, in which Mark Gurman, who is said to be an Apple tipster, said that the company is speeding up the production of the Vision Pro.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple has sent emails to many software developers asking them to get ready for Vision Pro. Apple has also asked them to send their software for feedback. This is a sign that Apple is ready to launch its much-awaited mixed-reality headset in February 2024.

There are more reasons to believe that Apple is ready to launch the Vision Pro. Apple is giving training to the employees of Apple stores so that they can present Vision Pro headsets to potential customers with perfection. This is because the Vision Pro will be available only at Apple Stores, and people who order them online will also have to pick up their headsets from Apple Stores. Apple employees will have to give a demo of the Vision Pro to potential customers. For this, employees have to choose the right headband and light seal according to different types of customers. Also, some customers may need prescription lenses to enhance their experiences.

It is important for the Vision Pro to fit the customer’s head correctly; otherwise, customers will not be able to experience the full potential of the expensive mixed-reality headset. Thus, Apple employees have to assist them in choosing the right Vision Pro.

According to the reports, everything is set and ready for the launch of the Vision Pro, and it may be available in the United States of America starting in February 2024. However, it may be postponed if something goes wrong at the last minute.

