Apple is now planning to launch its most awaited and brand-new product, Vision Pro, in early 2024. The company didn’t want any issues at the time of launch, and in this regard, it began to schedule training for its store staff. Few members of retail workers are being selected from each store, and they will have 2 days of training on how to use this brand-new gadget.

Apple is still scheduling a training session in January for the staff members who are going to visit Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. After the completion of training, they will come back to their respective stores and train other employees. As it is a new product line, the Apple store staff will know how to represent and demonstrate it to potential customers.

According to the article published in Bloomberg, it is a high-stakes endeavor, which means Vision Pro’s set-up process is complex. The company doesn’t want any customers should face problems while purchasing. So the company wants every staff member to know every detail of the gadgets, from fitting to technical knowledge, before the launch.

What Is Apple’s Vision Pro Going To Offer?

Apple Vision Pro was unveiled in June 2023 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Through this gadget, the company wants to give the best mixed-reality experience to its customers. Since then, people around the world have been excited to get in their hands and experience the world of virtual reality in the real environment.

The company advertises Vision Pro as a spatial computer through which the user can experience digital media in the real world. This will be possible with the motion gesture technology used in the gadget, which has an eye-tracking system and voice input. The device is compatible with all Apple devices and connects wirelessly with the booting version OS, which is a derivative of iOS designed to run extended reality apps.

Additionally, the Apple Vision Pro will contain a limited glass display with 12 cameras, 6 microphones, and five sensors. All these features will be covered with an aluminium frame and flexible cushion for comfort. In addition, two micro-OLED displays will contain a 23-megapixel camera, which is expected to offer 90 to 96 FPS.

Each headset would be designed according to the customers’ needs to fit it perfectly for the best experience. Therefore, it is essential to train the staff so that they present the product perfectly and enhance the user experience. They are also focused on how the customers will enter the store and interact with the retail employees to sell the product in one go.

Apple is also preparing to send the new equipment to assemble and box up the Vision Pro headset. It sounds like the company will push the customers to pick up the device at the store. Though people can shop online, the company still wants the Vision Pro headset should catch the eye of the shoppers and buy them immediately.

Apple’s Vission Pro Expected Launch Date

The company decided to launch Vision Pro in January 2024, but as the scheduling process is going on, they might miss the deadline. As the company is accelerating towards the launch date, it may extend to March. This may create a problem as the company is also planning to launch other devices in 2024.

Apple Vision Pro will initially be available for the US only, and customers can purchase it directly from stores. Even if everything goes with the scheduled time, the launch may happen before March. Here, the company will need to clear the launch calendar for the new Macs and iPads.

