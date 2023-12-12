It is good news for iPhone users as Apple’s iOS 17.2 update introduces a journaling app along with many other amazing cool features. Journal app will make it easy for people to capture the rich memories and moments of their lives. With this app, users can write down about their everyday lives, along with photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and much more to capture lovely memories.

New Apple Journal App For iPhone!

Besides, the thing that makes this iOS app more interesting is its machine learning capability, which helps with private personalization suggestions to inspire journal entries, and customizable notifications help users develop their writing habits.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, said the team is excited to introduce the benefits of journaling to more people.”

The app makes it easy for users to capture and store their rich and powerful memories and practice gratitude by intelligently creating information that is personal to the user through their iPhone. Further, he mentioned that Apple is making it possible for journal apps to provide the same personalized suggestions and, at the same time, maintain privacy.

Moreover, Apple assures that the journal app is privacy-focused and has various security and protection features. It can be protected with a face lock, Touch ID, and password, making it a secure place for the users to store their beautiful personal memories and moments of their lives.

This new app will surely motivate users to practice writing, which will also ensure their well-being. Moreover, the journal app has filters that will be useful for users to find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so the user can revisit and reflect on key moments in their lives.

More With Apple’s iOS 17.2 Update

Apart from the awesome journal app, the new iOS 17.2 features brought many other superb things for iPhone users. The new iOS 17.2 enables spatial video for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Further, it also brings the new actions for iPhone 15 Pro’s actions button, which also includes a translate function

Apple also made improvements in the messaging app with a catch-up button that helps users to directly jump to unread messages. Also, there is a new sticker option in the context menu, AirDrop improvements, and Memoji updates. The iOS 17.2 update improves security with contact key verification as a security feature to keep people safe from digital threats.

Furthermore, the update features new Qi2 wireless charging support for the iPhone 13 and 14. Also, the new update iOS 17.2 was expected to bring Airplay features in hotels and Apple Music collaborative playlist, but they have been delayed and pushed to 2024. This feature will allow the user to share music playlists with friends and enable multiple users to remove or add songs from the same playlist.

Moreover, Siri, in the latest update, can access data from the health app with voice commands from the user. This makes it easy for users to get the data without having the phone in hand. In addition, there are also improvements in AutoFill, keyboard layout support for eight Saimi languages, and sensitive Content warnings for stickers in messages and other key highlights.

All these new improvements and features in Apple’s iOS 17.2 will surely enhance user experience and come in handy for the users. However, the journal app in the update is truly something awesome that will help users cherish the remarkable moments of their lives along with videos, pictures, audio, locations, and more. Also, the personalized suggestion with machine learning of the app will make sure to give new ideas and inspiration to users while maintaining the journal.

