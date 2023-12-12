Arc Browser Releases A Beta Version Of Its Windows Client

Finally, “The Browser Company” launched the beta version of Arc Browser for Windows on December 11, 2023. Initially, the browser was only available for macOS and iOS since 2022. According to the Company’s post on “X,” they made the decision after months of requests from Windows users who wanted to use the Arc Browser on the system.

Arc Browser Launches Its Windows Client In Beta

The company also added that the request had been coming since September and mentioned that they have already had 500,000 users sign up on their Windows waitlist. In the last two months, the company has seen an increment in the waitlist, and users are curious about the Arc experience. Seeing this, The Browser Company started its onboarding process, and finally, they launched the browser’s beta version on Windows.

Josh Miller and Hursh Agrawal, the founders of “The Browser Company,” were planning to launch a Windows version in 2022. This is the time when they finally launched this browser this month with the collaboration of Shift.

Features Offered In Arc’s Beta Version For Windows

However, the company has not announced any updates about the features. According to the sources, they have added that the Windows version will not have all the same standout features at the initial stage as featured in macOS. However, features like Peek, which will allow users to preview links before opening them on their tab, and Little Arch, which is the lightweight browser of the company, are available for users.

It starts today.



The first Arc on Windows beta invites are out – and yours is coming soon.



💥 isarconwindowsyet [dot] com pic.twitter.com/3n7ucU11Rh — The Browser Company (@browsercompany) December 11, 2023

The Browser Company has credited its core team for building Arc Browser for Windows. The team includes some popular names, such as the former VP of Chrome, Alexandra Medway, and the former Facebook engineer, Darin Fisher. Besides this, Saleem Abdulrasool has also joined as a Windows expert to make his project possible.

Also Check: Apple Starts Planning Vision Pro Training For Store Workers As The Launch Date Gets Closer

As Windows’s Arc Browser is a beta version, users may find several missing features that are available on macOS and iOS. But the company has also announced that all the features will soon be available till the next Year. The company’s core team is still working to update the browser to provide the best user experience.

The Important Feature That Can Be Seen In Beta Version Windows Arch Browser

The Browser Company has already had a busy year as they have launched various updates for Apple. Their latest update is an AI-based feature, which was launched in iOS, that previews the webpages and offers access to ChatGPT through the command bar. In May, they also released a customizable option for webpages and an iPhone companion app that allows users to save webpages in various workspaces.

Additionally, they also released a feature in October that lets the users share their folders and split views with non-Arc users. These cool and amazing features will also be available for Windows users in the upcoming months. The company has already started working on updating the Arc browser in the future.

On the occasion, the post on “X” of Hursh Agrawal, the co-founder of “The Browser Business,” states that he is proud of the team for making it the big day of the company. He also concluded that he tanks Shift for sharing the majority of the code with macOS to complete this ambitious project. Adding to this, he also stated that Apple has also shared all the code to the codebase for future development of the Windows version.

Initially, Shift did not have a user interface (UI) for Windows, so The Browser Company also built a language projection tool for building WinRT. Additionally, the company has also built open-source code so that they can make Windows apps with Shift. All these initiatives are taken to provide some new features for Windows users and enhance their experiences.

More: Google Deals With Backlash For Manipulating Gemini AI Demo Video