The Impact Of Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing: Revolutionizing Industries

With AI, the factory of tomorrow will be intuitive, connected, and full of sensors. Discover Artificial Intelligence uses and role in the Manufacturing future. The idea of a completely autonomous factory has always been provocative and associated with science fiction. It’s a virtually employee-free place, running entirely on artificial intelligence (AI) systems that run robotic production lines.

However, this is unlikely to be how the manufacturing sector will use AI in the near future. We’ll explore more of this in this article.

What is artificial intelligence used for in manufacturing?

AI applied to the manufacturing industry is the intelligence of machines to perform tasks that humans normally carry out, by responding to events, or even anticipating them, all autonomous machines are able to detect tool wear or something unexpected, or even an event that is supposed to happen and can react and work around the problem.

AI has proven to be a natural development as computer technology has evolved to take on tasks normally reserved for humans. We have a choice in how to apply machine learning and AI. One of the things Artificial intelligence is good at is helping people be even more creative. It does not necessarily replace them, ideal applications help them do what they do particularly well, in manufacturing, this could mean producing a component in a factory, or designing a product or part.

Increasingly, it’s about collaboration between humans and robots. Despite the popular impression that industrial robots are autonomous and intelligent, most of them actually require a lot of supervision. However, it is true that their intelligence is growing thanks to AI innovation, which improves the safety and efficiency of the relationship between humans and robots.

How has AI evolved in manufacturing?

Today, AI in manufacturing focuses primarily on measurement processes, non-destructive testing (NDT), and others. AI has evolved in product design but is only beginning to make its way into manufacturing. The capacity of machine tools is still relatively limited. There is a lot of talk about shop floor automation, and yet many factories continue to rely on old equipment, often with a limited digital or only mechanical interface.

New manufacturing systems are equipped with displays, human-machine interfaces, and electronic sensors capable of providing information on raw material availability. System status, power consumption, and many other factors. You can view what you are doing, either on a computer screen or on the machine itself. The future is emerging, and so is the range of scenarios in which the industrial sector will use AI.

The current state of AI in manufacturing

AI allows you to have a much more accurate design of manufacturing processes and add diagnosis and resolution of problems when a defect occurs in the manufacturing process, through the use of a digital twin, an exact virtual replica of the physical part, machine tool, or part you are manufacturing.

However, it is much more than a CAD model. It is in fact the exact digital representation of the part and the way it behaves, for example in the event of a defect. (All parts have defects, which explains why they jam) AI is therefore a necessary condition if we want to apply a digital twin to the production design and maintenance process.

What future of AI in the manufacturing sector?

Such a scenario suggests the opportunity to create an efficient end-to-end workflow and sell it packaged to a manufacturer. This set could include software, the physical machines in the factory, the digital twin of the machines, the control systems that exchange data with supply chain systems, and the analytics to monitor processes and collect data at the same time. As the entrant progresses through the system. Basically, we create “factories in a box” systems, also called “moveable factories.

Planning a factory and optimizing its layout

AI applications are not just limited to the manufacturing process. Take the example of factory planning. Factory layout takes into account a large number of factors, including operator safety and process efficiency. One requirement may be that the factory is reconfigurable to accommodate a series of short projects or frequent process changes. Frequent changes can lead to unexpected space and equipment conflicts, compromising productivity and safety. Sensors, on the other hand, are able to spot and measure these conflicts, and AI has a role to play in optimizing factory layouts.

Generative design

If there’s one area where AI has a major role to play, it’s generative design, a process by which the designer inputs a set of requirements for a project and software creates multiple iterations. Gathering large volumes of material data for additive manufacturing and using this data to drive a generative design model. In a way, this prototype understands how material properties change as the manufacturing process affects individual characteristics and geometry.

Manufacturing and AI: applications and benefits

AI will be applied to the manufacturing industry at all levels: design, process improvement, reduction of machine wear, optimization of energy consumption, an evolution that is already underway. Machines are becoming smarter and better integrated with each other, the supply chain, and other business automation systems.

The ideal solution would be to bring in materials to produce parts, with sensors monitoring each link in the chain. These are still people who control the processes, but they are not necessarily working on site, freeing up vital production resources and staff to focus on innovation, creating new ways to design and manufacture components, rather than carrying out repetitive work that can be automated.

Conclusion

In conclusion, intelligent components are able to tell you if they have reached the end of their life or if they need to be inspected. Rather than monitoring these data points externally, the parts themselves will connect to AI systems to report any normal status until conditions change and the part needs servicing.

Due to the more expensive nature of the product and its smaller volumes, additive processes are obvious targets. And in the future, when humans have developed and perfected it, AI will probably dominate the entire manufacturing value chain.

