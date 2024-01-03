Before CES 2024, Samsung Introduces Three Odyssey OLED Anti-Glare Gaming Monitors

In a prelude to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest innovation in gaming technology- the Anti-glare Odyssey OLED Gaming Monitors.

According to the announcement that Samsung made today, it will launch new gaming monitors in Las Vegas next week. As per the company, the new Odyssey OLED monitors are ready to debut at CES 2024, which is the biggest tech event that is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

So, about the New OLED models, it is said that the monitor will have everything gamers look for, such as performance and visual clarity. According to the company, these new monitors will have three models- the Odyssey OLED G9, Odyssey OLED G8, and the Odessey OLED G6.

All three models of the Odessey OLED series differ in monitor size, aspect ratio, and other internal features. While Odessey OLED G6 and G8 have flat surfaces, G9 has a 49” curved ultra-wide monitor.

Specs Of Samsung Anti-Glare Odyssey OLED Gaming Monitors

Some notable features of the G95SD model are that gamers will get a resolution of 5,120 X 1,440, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and several other upgraded features. The Odessey OLED G8 has a 3,840 X 2,160 resolution, and the OLED G6 has a 2,560 X 1,440 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rates of G8 and G9 are 240Hz with 003ms GTG response time, and for G6, it is 360HZ for a refresh rate and response time of 0.03ms.

The Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business, Mr Hoon Chung, states that the gaming platforms and genres are getting diverse, and hence, Samsung promises to provide the best gaming environment to gamers.

Samsung Electronics is confident that their new launch, Odessey OLED monitors, will give gamers the best experience by providing the atmosphere that will help them get more immersed in the game. He also states that gamers will love these new monitors because they are designed in such a way that will personalize their gaming experience as they are packed with innovative technology and will meet their recent needs.

Additional Features Of The Gaming Monitors

Apart from that, one of the notable things about these monitors is that they feature Glare-free technology, which is kind of beneficial for individuals who spend their time gaming for long hours. This technology is known to minimize the reflection of lights and give an enhanced viewing experience without adding any extra equipment.

With the launch of these OLED monitors, gamers can play games continuously for hours while maintaining the same level of brightness and color. Also, according to the company, individuals will not have to take extra care of their house lighting as this technology is effective in any lighting environment.

The monitors have VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, which helps them deliver high-quality details of the games and pictures while not compromising the colors. All the models can be connected to the ports through two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, and DisplayPort 1.4 input.

According to the manufacturers, it will be better to install the monitors at height to experience the best gaming time. Also, the monitors have a height-adjustable stand (HAS) to be tilted in any direction while controlling the movement through their pivot points.

Since Samsung has taken the steps to unveil these amazing gaming monitors through this series, it has catalyzed them to strengthen its OLED lineup and set foot in the gaming monitor market. All eyes are now on CES 2024, where Samsung is poised to showcase these cutting-edge monitors and set a new standard for gaming displays in the years to come.

