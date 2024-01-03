ChatGPT Vs Bard Vs Bing: What Are The Differences

One of the benefits of generative AI bots is that they can shorten the task of information gathering. Gather relevant information from multiple sources for your use, saving you the hassle of combing through different web pages to extract relevant information and combine it to create a consistent answer.

A diary study using three bots found that people rated conversations with these bots as highly helpful and trustworthy. However, there are some differences in the rating of the three bots due to their different capacities and interfaces.

What Is ChatGPT? What Is The Purpose Of ChatGPT?

Launched on November 30, 2022, is a comprehensive language model chatbot developed by OpenAI. This relies on GPT-3.5 or GPT-4, two of OpenAI’s proprietary generative pre-trained Transformer (GPT) models based on the Google Transformer architecture. Customize conversational applications using supervised reinforcement learning techniques.

What Is Google Bard

Bard is a comprehensive language model chatbot developed by Google AI. It is unique in that it is conversational and can understand and respond to queries in natural language. bard is also integrated with the Google search engine, so you can access and process information from the web. Google Bard features great features.

What Is Bing Chat?

Bing Chat is Microsoft’s conversational AI chatbot that can search for information, generate creative text formats, translate languages, and answer informal questions. It is based on the same technology as ChatGPT but is integrated with the Microsoft Edge browser and Bing search engine.

Research Diary

The study was conducted among 18 participants. Eight used the latest version of ChatGPT (4.0), five used Bard, and Five used Bing chat.

Participants had varying experiences with chatbots. These include people who have used chatbots before, people who have used one bot but tested another in their research, and people who have heard of the name but have not yet used one.

participants recorded all their conversations with the bot over approximately two weeks. 14 participants were engaged in intense conversations at the end of the study. This study was conducted in May and June 2023. Three Bot interface. These three bots investigated had different user interfaces and functionality.

ChatGPT did not have access to the internet and mainly provided textual information as output. Conversation history is automatically saved, allowing users to revisit previous interactions with the bot. At the time of the research, other bots did not consistently provide this functionality. (BIng chat history was only available to some users)

Bard and Bing chat unlike ChatGPT, Bard and Bing can return multimedia content, including links and images, in responses. Additionally, Bing Chat could embed videos directly in responses. Bing chat also provided sources for some answers and suggested additional follow-up questions for users. It showed as the only bot with the capability to generate images during the study.

Usability And Reliability

Bing chat’s usefulness rating was significantly lower than Bard and ChatGPT. Bard was also rated more helpful than CharGPT, although this difference connection is only marginally significant. There are also some differences in the trust scores of the bots. Bing chat was a bit low as compared to Bard and ChatGPT. There was no difference in perceived trustworthiness between Bard and ChatGPT.

Why Did Bing Chat Rating Low

It was somewhat amusing to acknowledge that Bing had a lower rate as compared to ChatGPT and Google Bard, most especially, both ChatGPT and BING used OpenAI. We believe there are two big reasons for Bing’s poorer rating:

Poor Information Foraging

Broad answers that did not always perform information aggregation or performed it only at the surface stage of user-interface issues, though essentially, but not well coordinated, which do not give needed assistance to users. thereby sometimes confusing them with the needle task.

Information gathering is what most users want to gather about why they jump online to search the web for information. Foraging this information involves looking for a potential source of such information through the help of online search engines. Once this is done, next is the evaluation and picking the needed information from those sources to make sense of it.

The final stage, aggregation of information, is found in many but limited, not in all users. Some minor tasks, like looking for an address or a particular website. This stage may not be present. but in various other tasks like shopping, researching, and others. Information aggregation is thereby essential.

One of the main advantages of AI bots over traditional search engines is that they can take over the entire information retrieval task (including information aggregation) on behalf of the user. Much of Bing Chat’s low review score is because information is not always aggregated, or only at a superficial level.

Some users complained that instead of providing informed answers to their questions, Bing chat redirects them to websites where they can search for answers themselves. Therefore, it is still the user’s job to bring together different pieces of information, which is exactly what search engines need.

Participants said it was not different from those provided by search engines. Google Bard on the other hand is still in the testing phase, its uniqueness can not be outrightly determined, but it will surely be a unique chatbot when fully in use.

BOTTOM LINE

In today’s world of AI technology, choosing the right chatbot is important. three top contenders stand out: ChatGPT vs Bard vs Bing chat. Bing Chat is perfect for those looking for simple and affordable options. Because it’s integrated into Microsoft products, it’s easy to access and great for getting detailed answers.

Powered by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a one-stop shop for creativity from language translation to educational support. A premium version is also present with diverse features> Google Bard is still in testing, but it promises to bridge the gap between information and creativity.

ChatGPT, Bing chat, Google Bard, and their merging uniqueness. The choice depends on your desire to use these according to their flexibility and responses. It all depends on individual preferences and the needed tasks.