How To Download YouTube Videos On PC, iOS, Android And Mac?

When you’re traveling and don’t have a data connection, you might still want to enjoy YouTube videos. After all, YouTube offers everything from studying lots of instructions in different genres to listening to music or just watching interesting videos. Take A Look On How To Download YouTube Videos.

You might be surprised to know that it’s possible to easily watch your favorite YouTube video offline repeatedly. There are different downloaders that you can use to save videos in order to have seamless playback. This is helpful when you have no internet connection around.

Here is a step-by-step instruction to download YouTube videos for any device, including PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

How to download YouTube videos to PC/Mac?

The best downloader that is compatible with YouTube videos should be used. YouTube saver video downloader is one of the best tools for downloading YouTube videos because it supports a range of qualities of your choice, such as 720p, 1080p, 2k,4k, and even 8k.

This tool is not limited to only YouTube video downloading, it can also be effective in saving videos from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others. In addition to downloading.

It offers a conversion option that allows you to convert your online and offline files into the format of your choice. With just a few clicks, you can simply convert your movies and music files to MP3, MP4, AAC, MOV, WEBM, OGG, FLAC, and other popular formats.

YouTube saver also allows you to download playlists, channels, and multiple YouTube videos in just one click, saving you a lot of time. What’s more, it comes with a built-in browser to help you easily download videos and trim YouTube to MP4, MP3, etc.

To download YouTube videos to MP4, or HD on PC/Mac follow the steps

Step 1: Go to YouTube.com site search for the video you want to download, then copy the video URL from the address bar.

Step 2: Launch the YT saver program and now select the output format in Download then convert to the option and the desired video quality in a preference such as mp4 format and 1080p quality

Step 3: When you click paste the URL, the YouTube video starts downloading immediately.

Step 4: Once the process is complete, go to the downloaded tab of the software to access your YouTube video

Method 2: Use YouTube Free Download site

Offliberty is a web tool that allows you to browse any video without requiring a constant internet connection. It is considered the largest content extraction platform, allowing you to extract any type of image, music, or video in order to offer the user the same experience as being online without an internet connection.

Plus, it’s a free website that pulls material from any link you provide, so you can view it even if you are offline from the internet.

How to download YouTube videos with Offliberty?

Step 1: First copy the link to the YouTube video

Step 2 : Go to the official website and paste the video link into the search box.

Step 3: Next, right-click the link to save the YouTube video to your computer

How to download YouTube videos to your iPhone?

If you are an iPhone user, you might think that YT saver is not an option for you. Nevertheless, the Readdle app can be used to download YouTube videos via the documents.

With its built-in browser, documents by Readdle can work as a YouTube video downloader for iPhone. It allows users to easily download videos and music from YouTube and other major websites.

How to download YouTube videos to your iPhone?

Step 1: Go to the AppStore. Find and download the documents by Readdle app on your iPhone

Step 2: After installing the program, launch it and click the compass icon in the lower right corner to access the built-in browser.

Step 3: In the address box, type Offliberty video download website

Step 4: Find and copy the URL of the YouTube video you want to download

Step 5: Return to the app, put the URL in the empty box, and click the download button to start downloading

Step 6: After downloading, go to the main screen section and click downloads. You can view and access your downloaded YouTube video in the folder

Step 7: Finally, click the three dots below the video thumbnail, then choose the Move option and move the file to your iPhone camera roll

How to download YouTube videos on Android?

The iTubeGo app for Android is a free video and music downloader that works similarly to desktop software. During the download procedure, lossless technology is used to ensure the original video quality.

While converting videos, iTubeGO for Android guarantees to maintain the quality of the source. The accelerated engine leverages numerous network connections to speed up downloads while not consuming any resources from your Android phone.

How to download YouTube videos on Android with iTubeGO?

Step 1: After installing iTubeGO for Android on your smartphone, launch the application on your device

Step 3: When you have accessed the required video, click on the red download icon at the bottom right. Then, according to your needs, choose the output format and quality.

Step 4: When you are done with the setting, click on the OK button to begin the download process.

Step 5: Once the downloads are completed, you can check the file in the file tab.

It is important to remember that downloading YouTube videos may violate copyright, and some videos may be protected by sharing restrictions.

Please be sure to use these download methods only for your personal use and respect the rights of content creators. Using these different free methods, You can easily download YouTube videos to Your PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android device and enjoy your favorite content wherever you are, even without an internet connection.

Conclusion

Using YouTube download tools comes in handy in many situations, such as when you don’t have access to the internet for an extended period of time. There are several YouTube video downloaders available for different types of devices.

You can use the methods mentioned above to download YouTube videos easily. To make the downloading process easier, we have mentioned separate methods for each device.