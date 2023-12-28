If you want to become a pro at your favorite PS5 games, you need to make sure your PS5 controller is working properly. If the controller drifts, it can become disorienting and very frustrating at clutch moments. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to fix the joystick drift Issue on PS5. Controllers are prone to the dreaded analog stick drift. PS5 controller stick drift is relatively easy to detect. Take a Look At How To Fix Joystick Drift On PS5.

This is a phenomenon where one analog stick moves on its own even though you are not touching the controller. This affects the game when you move the stick or change movement or aim. On this page, you will learn how to identify joystick drift problems and how to resolve them.

What causes the joystick drift issue?

Joystick drift occurs when the player is not touching the controller and the PS5 registers its movements on the screen. For example, in Fortnite, a character can move without actually touching the Dualsense. This is caused by joystick drift.

Basically, the joystick sensor inside the pad becomes obsolete quickly. They can wear out quickly. get clogged with thumbprints, and become deformed over time. This isn’t ideal if you want to use your Dualsense For a long period of time. No one wants to spend money on a new controller that might break in a few months. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to fix the joystick drift issue on PS5.

Joystick drift issue on PS5

To fix PS5 controller drift, recenter and adjust the PS5 joystick and clear any debris from under the joystick ball. If the issue persists, try resetting Bluetooth on your PS5, resetting the controller to factory settings, and uploading the firmware on your PS5.

How to fix joystick drift?

Joystick drift is a big problem with the DualSense controller (PS5) and seems to occur randomly. Drift is when the analog stick registers movement without input. Characters can move independently or the camera can move without user intervention. This is a very annoying issue that prevents you from playing some games.

Firstly, Do this:

1. Clean the bottom of the joystick with compressed air or a keyboard brush

This allows you to remove any deposits that may interfere with the analog stick. Sony support recommends using a cloth, but I found a compressed air/keyboard brush to be much more effective at getting into crevices and properly cleaning the controller.

You can also use a cloth dampened with rubbing alcohol to dry and remove moisture from the bottom of the joystick. After cleaning, gently lift the stick to remove it from the seat. You will feel the stick slowly rise and stop when you lift it. After lifting the analog stick, rotate it several times in a circular motion around the edge of the case. This will help return the analog stick to the correct position.

After rotating press the joystick, until it clicks, you may need to perform this operation two or three times. If you notice an improvement/reduction in drift, repeat this process until it disappears completely.

2. Update your PS5 and PS5 controller

If you haven’t updated your console or controller in a while, please do so as soon as possible. The good news is that Sony releases updates for the PS5 in a timely manner to keep the console and controller up to date. Using outdated firmware can cause issues such as controller drift. Follow these simple steps to update your PS5 controller.

First, go to Setting> Communication network. Under network, ucheck connects to the internet. Then go to Settings> Settings. System> Date and Date Time. Change the date on your PS5 to match the current day. Next, connect your PS5 Dual Sense controller to your console via USB. Next, restart your PS5 and update the controller.

3. Resetting your DualSEnse controller

If you still experience controller mismatch after cleaning and updating your console, you may need to reset your Dualsense controller. Resetting your DualSense controller is very easy.

Just follow the simple steps below:

First, turn off the power to your PS5.

Next, take a look at the back of your DualSense controller. A tiny hole should be located just at the back. The reset button is located under a small hole. The reset button is best pressed using a pen or sharp object. A sim ejector pin can also be used.

The pin must be held in the hole for at least 5 seconds to begin the reset process.

Next, connect your controller to your PS5 console using a USB cable and press the PS button.

4. Resetting Bluetooth settings

If the controller drift issue persists after using the methods above, you may need to reset your Bluetooth settings. Bluetooth is the least likely cause of controller drift, but you can still try it.

Many users have reported that resetting their Bluetooth settings resolved their controller drift issues. First, go to Setting. On the Settings page, go to Accessories> Accessory. Typically. Then turn Bluetooth off in the General tab and then turn it back on.

Conclusion

If you’ve tried all of these methods and your PS5 controller still doesn’t work, there may be a hardware issue. Confirm if your controller is within the given warranty period. If your PS5 controller was included with your PS% console, it will be covered by a one-year warranty.

To resolve the issue, please contact Sony or the retailer where you purchased your PlayStation. Some people recommend opening the PS5 controller to clean the dust and dirt, but I don’t recommend that. Always try these simple solutions first. if the controller still drifts, it may require repair or installation.