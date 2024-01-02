Is Fortnite Getting A Devil May Cry & Avatar Collab, Or Just Rumours?

One of the most exciting rumors regarding Fortnite, the most loved online gaming platform is about a collaboration between Devil May Cry and Avatar. Even if the rumours and true or fake, it is said that the collaboration is still in the workshop and has much to be completed before the actual release.

Chapter 5 season 1 of Fortnite has already succeeded in pleasing its audience with a couple of other favorite collabs such as Family Guy which got presented in a Peter Griffin outfit. Dragon Ball and Doctor Who are other collaborations that are expected to be released along with Devil May Cry and Avatar.

Fortnite’s Collaborations With Popular Brands

Fortnite’s collaborations with a lot of other popular brands have already made the gaming freaks fall in love with the platform. They include players and characters from already loved comics and video games, which increases the acceptability of these games.

This innovative gaming experience presented by Fortnite has won the actual game of giving their users quality time with their loved ones playing the games. The intricate design skills in their concept of developing a game have also won the hearts of many gamers across the world.

iFireMonkey is the platform that shared the news of this new collaboration between Devil May Cry and Avatar. The source is said to be XBoxEra. One of the characters that seem to have close similarity with Dante in Devil May Cry is the reason behind this particular assumption that led to the leak of the assumption, which turned out to be a sensational rumor on the internet and various social media handles.

It is also expected that a Jake Sully Skin would also be presented along with the collaboration. However, it is always better to keep your expectations moderate since there are chances for the characters to never show an appearance in the upcoming games.

This is because there is not any official confirmation by the authorities of the gaming platform yet. Vergil and Neril Skins is another collab that gaming enthusiasts expect soon after receiving this rumor of collaboration between Devil May Cry and Avatar.

Collaboration Between Fortnite And Devil May Cry

The collaboration can be an eventful one if it happens for real in the upcoming games of Fortnite. This collab would also be marked as the first-ever collaboration that is taking place between Fortnite and Devil May Cry. Cpacom’s adventure characters have never shown an appearance in any of the Fortnite games before.

Once this collaboration becomes a reality, it may also become a more optimistic initiation for many other interesting collaborations that excite all gaming enthusiasts. Apart from the characters such as Dante and Jake Sully Skin, the game may also bring some of the other cosmetics, that are characteristic of them and also loved by the audience. These may include the weapons and several emotes used by the characters, adding to the greater expectations of gaming lovers.

Another important rumor about the collaborations is that the chances for the Devil May Cry is greater when compared to Avatar, which has brought disappointment to the fans of Avatar who were eagerly waiting for the collaboration to get launched and try playing with the most exciting visual elements of their taste.

However, the X handles are already flooded with the memes of the collaborations, which has helped Fortnite have extra mileage for their new releases. However, it can also be an added responsibility for the game developers and the authorities of the gaming platform to bring in more sensational collaborations without fail.

