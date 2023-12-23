It Looks Like Fossil Gave Up On Wear OS Watches And Let Google And Samsung Win

In a recent development, Fossil, a prominent player in the smart market, is rumored to be reevaluating its commitment to wearing OS, the operating system developed by Google for smartwatches.

Although an official statement has not been issued yet by the company regarding this matter the sale for the last smartwatch, which is the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness edition, is on flash sale as of the recent scenario. The reason behind this groundbreaking announcement is that the last edition of the smartwatches is facing multiple challenges, such as delayed updates and bugs.

Fossil OS Watches: An Overview

Fossil is an outstanding brand and is one of the key players in the world of the OS Smartwatch category that offers a plethora of options for gadget lovers. However, their sales were higher when Wear OS and Wear OS 2 were launched to the public as they had amazing features that attracted users.

After they introduced Wear OS 3, the smartwatch market witnessed a significant surge, but Fossil went quiet for some time despite the growing demand for smartwatches in the market. As per the recent activities of the company, it is being speculated that they are giving up on Wear OS smartwatches that were lined up to be launched.

Apart from this, some Fossil retail employees claim that Gen 7 Wear OS smartwatches that were in the manufacturing process will never come out of the boxes. According to a user, there are rumors that Fossil is waiting for Qualcomm to launch a new chipset for Wear OS; however, there is no evidence to prove this statement because it cannot be determined whether the work for the new chipset is going on or not.

Is Fossil Going To Give Up On Wear OS Watches

Since Fossil has been staying quiet regarding this matter and not releasing any statement to verify the plans regarding Wear OS, it is difficult to conclude whether they have completely given up on their ambitions associated with these smartwatches.

According to the recent reports, the company however is hosting a fire sale for the last Smartwatch they launched to clear up the inventory and have also dropped the original price by over 50%. Earlier the smartwatches were priced at $299, but now one can get it at just $129. The Other versions of Fossil Gen 6 watches have also stopped coming into the market, whereas some are still on sale but with Limited availability.

Fossil is one of the major brands that play a crucial role in the Wear OS segment and was planning to launch Wear OS 4. However, the company delayed this launch for a long time, and then the update for Gen 6 variables was rolled out earlier this November.

Along with that, multiple users complained about the bugs that were found in the watches and their facing poor battery and performance. The company addressed these minor issues and updated its OS, but there is still some room for more improvements. Gen 6 variables are still running on OS 3.5, and there are no statements to conclude that it will be upgraded to OS 4 has been made by fossils.

Ever since Fossil launched Wear OS 3, Google and Samsung have partnered with each other and given access to the new releases in the realm of smartwatches. Samsung Released its first smartwatch in 2022, which is now upgraded with the Pixel watch 2, a full package of multiple upgrades and a better experience for the user. Now that the bond between Google and Samsung is deepening, they are barring the facilities to other brands as the recently launched Ticwatch in the Wear OS category is missing out on Google Assistant because of this partnership.

