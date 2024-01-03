Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Prepares To Start A New Era In Mobile AI

Samsung boasted about the new Galaxy S series smartphones on 17th January in their Samsung newsroom. Samsung Electronics has teased about their new plethora of smartphones and them being powered by AI. Since AI has been taking over several human jobs and is being developed at full pace, Samsung also plans to make their upcoming smartphones AI-powered.

The suspense they have created by launching just a small clip teasing the dates and logo of their new AI is affecting many. Samsung is likely just creating hype to publish their new product. However, there is a chance that they are coming up with something new in the market; it’s just up to time when they reveal the truth.

Samsung Is Preparing To Launch AI

Samsung is hosting the event in San Jose, California, on January 17. Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is the name of this new event, and Samsung has made a statement about the new era of Mobile AI. Samsung has announced the invitation and said that this new series of AI-powered phones will be a completely new experience for their users.

As the new year is here, Samsung is likely to showcase its new Galaxy S24 flagship series. Other lineups are yet to be disclosed, so making any assumptions would be a waste of time. Last year, Samsung also held a similar event showcasing their Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, along with Galaxy Book 3 laptops.

Samsung is going to stream the event live on the Samsung newsroom and their YouTube channel on 17 January. The event will be streamed worldwide at 6 P.M GMT and 1 P.M EST time zones.

Possible Lineups Coming This Year

Samsung is most likely going with its traditional lineups and series in electronics—products like Galaxy Z Flip 6, S23 series phones, and probably new lineups of Samsung book series. Samsung has exclusively teased the new feature for their new smartphones, which is Galaxy AI, and will have the generative quality.

Generative AI is still under development and can’t be used for many purposes just yet. A generative AI is capable of collecting and learning from data it stores over time. So basically, now you’ll have to train your phone to perform certain tasks and let it learn your courses of action.

According to Samsung, this new feature is going to cause a big boom in phone technology and the market. Samsung makes not only phones and wearables but also TVs, monitors, laptops, and other home appliances. These products might not be the main theme of the upcoming event, but the company is going to launch new and upgraded monitors and TV lineups this year. As the Samsung Galaxy S24 might be the first product lineup to be launched this year, it could set a tone for what people can expect from Samsung products this year.

Like other tech giants, Samsung also tends to launch new product lineups every year. New upgrades and features are added, continuing their race with other companies. Usually, Samsung follows a pattern of launching its products, with the Galaxy S series updated in the first few months and the Fold series in mid-summer.

The upcoming Galaxy innovation event 2024 is going to set new records in AI-powered smartphones, according to Samsung. With its Samsung Exynos chips, the company has already monopolized high-quality chip production worldwide. Now, they are adding generative AI to their smartphones, which can change the dynamics of smartphone usage for many disabled people. Reading and asking questions for blind people would become easier for them as well.

