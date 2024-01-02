It is a piece of good news for tech and gadget lovers as the launch of the new Galaxy S24 is two weeks away, and its leaks and rumours are elevating excitement further. Recently, Tipster Ice Universe took to X and posted that the new Galaxy S24 Ultra may support 4K video at 120fps. If this is true, then it will be an amazing feature breaking the limits of the previous model of Galaxy S23 Ultra, which had 4K video shooting at 60fps. However, the company has yet to officially confirm this news.

Moreover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also hot in the news as a South Korean blog, Naver, has mentioned the benefits of pre-orders for the S24. The information is said to be obtained through a company source. It is being said that buyers with pre-orders would get double storage space in the new smartphone.

This means that buyers paying for the 256GB with a pre-order would get a 516GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Variant. The same goes for the 516GB; if customers pre-order this variant, they can get a 1TB variant at a price of 516GB.

Moreover, the 1TB variant of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be exclusive to Samsung’s online store, along with more amazing colour options for the three models of the new Samsung Galaxy S24.

The company has offered this pre-order benefit in the past as well, and it was truly awesome for customers. In addition to this, there can be pre-order incentives, which will be coupons for Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds FE. However, the exact amount of coupons has not been revealed yet.

Furthermore, Walmart listed the Samsung Galaxy S24+ mistakenly on its website, which revealed the handset in an onyx black colour with 12GB RAM. In addition, PhoneArean shared a screenshot of the listing on X showing features like AI assistance, Live Translator, Generative editing, and night photography zoom.

Apart from this, the Walmart listing showed off the Galaxy S24 with a 6.7-inch display, one step ahead of its predecessor Galaxy S23+, which has a 6.6-inch screen. Also, the listing mentioned the new phone with a 4,900 mAh battery.

Furthermore, tipster CID posted on X that Samsung retailers in Brazil had begun posting promotional posters of the Samsung S24 Ultra before the announcement. This revealed the rear quad camera setup along with the matching colour S pen for the phone.

The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be on 17 January 2024; hence, customers can expect further leaks and news about the features of the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Furthermore, previous reports mentioned that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to dump its telephoto lens in order to bring a 5x lens. This change points towards Samsung’s goal to improve the zooming capabilities of the phone camera.

The current Galaxy S23 features 8K and 4K video shooting with 30fps and 60fps, respectively. Thus, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with expected video shooting capabilities of 4K at 120fps, will be game-changing in the smartphone industry. The product is currently in the testing phase however, if this upgrade succeeds, the company will not be the first one to achieve it because several other brands have already launched smartphones with these features.

According to Naver’s post, when the final product is launched to the public, some pre-order perks will be offered to the customers. They may be offered discounts on either a Galaxy watch or Buds so that the company can trade in credits during the launch and pre-order periods. Also, Samsung is all set to offer its customers doubled storage without charging and extra bucks, and the final product is expected to launch on 17 January 2024, so let’s see how the new upgrade works.

