Here Are The Inside Scoop Of The Game Informer Reader Vote 2023 Results

The world’s largest video game magazine has released the top 50 games of 2023 based on the voting poll. The organization conducted a poll on November 17, 2023, asking their readers to send their top 5 favorite games of 2023. The company stated in a post on “X” that making decisions about top favorite games was one of the most challenging tasks as readers have sent numerous fantastic games of this year.

So, to choose the most favorable games, the magazine has used the Borda count method to rank the games. The organization has ranked the games according to the points people have given to the collection of video games they have gathered. Let’s say the game that received 0 points has the lowest rank.

According to the article on Game Informer, the last date to submit the list of favorite games was Sunday, December 10, 2023. The magazine has put its large team to analyze the games most commonly recommended by gamers. Finally, the organization has released a list of the top 50 games according to their opinion and performance.

Besides this top 50 list, the magazine has curated the top 10 best games that are published on their official site. The Game Informer’s post on “X” has received mixed reactions regarding the list the company has published. Many people are satisfied with the list, and many people commented it was an inappropriate ranking of the game.

List Of Top 10 Games Published By Game Informer

In this regard, the company replied that the ranking was based on the public vote and that they have tried their best to maintain authenticity. Some of the games that hold the top 10 ranking among the top 50 are explained below.

1] The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom

2] Baldur’s Gate 3

3] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

4] Resident Evil 4 (Remake)

5] Alan Wake 2

6] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

7] Super Mario Bros

8] Jusant

9] Sea of Stars

10] Street Fighter 6

This was the first top 10 games list published by the magazine on December 19 this year. But the list of the top 10 games published on December 27 is slightly different as Baldur’s Gate holds the first position, and The Legend of Zelda holds the second.

Updated List Of The Top 10 Games

Here is the list of the top 10 video games that were published on Wednesday according to the choices based on the reader’s opinions.

1] Baldur’s Gate 3

2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

4] Alen Wake 2

5] Resident Evil 4 (Remake)

6] Hogwards Legacy

7] Final Fantasy XVI

8] Remnant II

9] Super Mario Bros Wonder

10] Remnant Wars Jedi: Survivor

Surprisingly, some names were missing from the new list of games, such as Jusant, Sea of Stars, and Street Fighter 6. These games are replaced by Remnant II, Final Fantasy XVI, and Hogwarts Legacy, which makes this list controversial to some extent.

In this regard, Game Informer explained that their analytics team had found some new games in the list that were more popular than the games included in the previous list. They have compared the game’s popularity, ranked it again, and republished the list.

Other than these games, there are also some popular games like Lies of P and Dead Island 2 on the top 50 list. Shockingly, people are mostly inclined to low-graphic or mobile games the most compared to high-graphic games. When the analytics team made the list, they found that mobile games have performed well compared to the games played on PCs and consoles.

