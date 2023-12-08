One of the most popular games launched by PlayStation, God Of War, has been getting gamers’ attention lately, as PlayStation made a surprising announcement on November 19th.

PlayStation has announced a special release this year to the game God Of War Ragnarok and added a DLC named Valhalla. This DLC has been announced to have a new and unknown adventure for Kratos.

God Of War Ragnarök Free DLC: PlayStation’s Gift For Their Fans

PlayStation has decided to gift their fans with a free DLC containing a mysterious and adventurous journey for Kratos, taking him to Valhalla. This is to thank their customers for downloading the God Of War Ragnarok 15 million times till now. The DLC is going to be launched on 12th December and will be completely free for all gamers.

Having Mimir by his side, Kratos is going to continue exactly after the fight with Odin and Atreus’s departure. Kratos has set a path toward Valhalla’s shores, and only Mimir is accompanying him. Valhalla is offering a tough test to Kratos and will test his will and strength. This event is going to be dependent on what Kratos does to face his inner self.

PlayStation also mentioned in their announcement that their team at Santa Monica has challenged themselves to create something completely different and vibrant than before.

This is going to be the best and most life-changing journey for Kratos, benefiting him in the upcoming parts of the game. This journey is going to be jam-packed with classic God Of War action and move but with some new and Roguelite genre-based elements as well.

According to PlayStation, every attempt that Kratos takes in Valhalla will bring new experiences and skills. Every time, you are going to face a new set and combinations of enemies, giving you a chance to learn from your mistakes in every attempt.

More Details On God Of War Ragnarok Valhalla

PlayStation has given God Of War fans a chance to try, learn, and grow with this new DLC. They have mentioned in their announcement that the death of Kratos in this upcoming event is not going to be the end of his spirit and will continue forward. As you die in the game, Kratos is going to be reawakened at the gates of Valhalla and will continue from there onwards.

The event itself is going to evolve as you grow and overcome your path toward solving the mysteries of Valhalla’s present condition. Master the skills and upgrades Valhalla has to offer you and get stronger at every step, as new mysteries await Kratos in Upcoming God Of War Ragnarok.

PlayStation has mentioned that Valhalla’s shores do not take anyone who dares to enter lightly. It is going to demand Kratos to take off his armor and weapons to prove himself worthy of entering the divine land.

They cleared the fact that the armor in this event is going to be only for show and gamers to get creative with Kratos’s Armor and shields as much as they like. As all of the gamers know, the game itself has photo modes and allows a player to click their valiant versions of Kratos. This event is going to add a little extra spice to it.

The event is going to make gamers choose between five difficulty levels in the game; the higher the difficulty level, the higher the rewards will be. The game isn’t going to lock the gamer at one chosen difficulty level; it will allow them to test their skills and abilities and then play according to them.

Just a few days more, and Valhalla is awaiting the arrival of Kratos, The God Of War. It will welcome him with new and more dangerous adventures and enemies.

