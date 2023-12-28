Google Clock Gets Pixel-Y Weather Forecasts

Exciting news just revealed from the latest version of the Google Clock app about pixel-perfect weather forecasts that will work after the alarm. According to a post by Mishaal Rehman on X, who is formerly Twitter stated that when the person sets up the new alarm, the clock option will show a new option called weather forecast, which will show new information related to the weather information immediately when the alarm clock is stopped.

What Are the New Features Of Pixel-Y Redesign of Google Clock?

Besides, the recent update from Google has undergone a delightful makeover in its weather forecast feature, which is exciting for everyone. Also, according to an earlier source this year, the features of the app added support for displaying weather forecasts when alarms are turned off or diminished. However, a recent study from Google has brought a visually appealing redesign to the forecast connection.

Moreover, the recent update from Google has rolled out for more Pixel users, which has given unveiling experiences for the month as a part of the December 2023 Feature Drop and further Android 14 QPR1. Google said that it has wonderful features that will make users aware of the weather and plan their days accordingly.

Moreover, the new design introduces a pixel-centric layout with a forecast for the current date and not for the next. Also, users are likely to appreciate the aesthetically pleasing presentation and other exciting features.

According to the previous data, In October, Google introduced the capability to display weather forecasts immediately after the stoppage or snoozing of alarms. Similarly, these features were exclusive to the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro with Android 14, which have given unveiling experiences. Also, the earlier designs presented the forecast as a message block with an icon showing current conditions and the temperature.

Moreover, according to information provided by Google, the recent update brings a refreshing change to the user interface and also quickens the forecast in a Pixel-specific manner, among other things or features. Also, the redesign forecast gives exciting features and begins by showing the temperature and current conditions of the weather in the circle.

Also, Google said that the diminished button followed by ‘OK Thanks’ and that despite the reduction in the amount of information displayed in the new UI, it is limited to the day’s forecast instead of the current data and following days. Further, on the screen, the ‘trade-off’ appears justified.

Also Read: How To Download YouTube Videos On PC, iOS, Android And Mac?

How Does The Resignation Of Pixels For Weather Forecast Give New Experiences To The Users?

According to the data provided by Google in Pixel- Y redesign for weather forecast, they stated that the users will get enhanced visibility and adherence to Google pixel redesign language. Besides, it contributes to a more user-friendly experience for everyone, especially during the morning routine.

Additionally, the recent advantages of weather forecasting pixel phones have seemed to be server-side changes that were potentially influenced by top search engines Google. Interestingly, the weather app on pixel phones will let you see the same forecasts for all the cities added to track world time.

Again, presently, there is no option for disabling the weather integration, but the setting options showing local weather on the clock should soon disappear. Moreover, according to the resource by Google, the update is not yet widely available, and it seems the weather feature is only appearing on Pixel. Also, it is only available with the new Pixel Weather app preinstalled, which comes with the Android 14 QPR1 beta.

Further, The new version of the weather integration is currently being rolled out on the Pixel 8 series and gives exciting features with other Pixel phones running Android 14 QPR 1, along with a wider release expected in the future.

Read More: How To Fix Joystick Drift Issue On PS5? A Guide To Fixing Controller Drift Issues