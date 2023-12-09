Google's Gemini Faces Backlash Over Demo Video

AI is one of the most prominent topics of discussion in today’s world. Every tech giant is up for releasing its personalized AI platform to attract visitors and increase its presence in the digital market. If we are talking about tech companies then Google cannot be left behind.

Recently, the search engine platform released the news of its AI platform – Gemini. According to Google, it was going to beat all other AI tools and was in for reaching the top. But something happened that can hamper this statement.

AI In The Spotlight: Google’s Gemini Faces Backlash Over Demo

Google faced controversy when it released the edited version of Gemini’s demo. There was a lot of backlash and the AI experts wondered about the truth of its AI platform.

Last Wednesday, Google released the demo video for AI and it indicated that Gemini was able to have a live interaction with the person in front and recognize any visual cues fed into it. Everyone doubted that Gemini – Google’s AI tool was just not ready for practical applications.

According to reports, Google had admitted that the video was edited. This was done to enhance the results. When the description of the video was shown, this editing aspect was acknowledged but the significant issue was not disclosed. There was no actual voice interaction that was visible in the video between Gemini and humans.

As interpreted, there was no live interaction and the demo wanted to showcase something different.

But Google was quick to clear the air and came out with a statement. The company stated that the researchers were feeding still images into Gemini. After that, the successful responses were collaborated. This is what led to the misinterpretations and all the chaos regarding the AI model’s ability.

A spokesperson for Google came forward and said that the demo was crafted after capturing footage. This was done to test the capabilities of Gemini when it came to different challenges. Gemini was prompted with static images and text. So, what exactly Google did was, it shot human hands performing some gestures. Then these images were shown to Gemini. Then the team of researchers communicated with the AI model through these images and texts. They did not use their voice. The best out of the lot was edited together and voice synthesis was added to the same. This crafted the entire video.

If we talk about last year, OpenAI left Google embarrassed when it launched the AI platform. According to the research, the traces of OpenAI were connected to the lab breakthroughs of Google. Since then, the tech giant has been doing its best to catch up with the rival platform.

Now today, Google has brought Gemini – the competitor of GPT-4 which is currently leading the market with its promptness and effectiveness.

Initially, everything was working out according to the plan. As soon as the demo video of AI was released, Google’s stocks rose by 5%. But then AI experts began their survey and started nitpicking Google’s overhyped aspects. They said that these reasoning capabilities may not mean a lot and called the results fudged.

It was also specified that the video does not inform viewers that the prompts were developed with Gemini Ultra – a model that has not been released yet. It said that Google only wants one thing. It wants the audience to remember that Google is one of the AI researchers globally and has access to data which isn’t available with anyone else.

If Google’s data and descriptions were displayed accurately, there was nothing wrong with it.

But this is not the first time this tech giant has made the audience question. It previously released a demo video which faced immense rebellion and doubts. Google released a Duplex demo. It had an artificial intelligence voice assistant. This assistant was useful for reserving your appointment at a restaurant or hair salon. But since there was no ambient noise and the cooperative employees were not supportive, concerns about this AI product were raised.

What happens to Gemini and its release are still a mystery. One thing that’s for sure is that every tech company is trying to bring its AI game forward and the audience is just seeing what’s in the box.

