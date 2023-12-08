Google has launched the Gemini AI model for people, which confirms that this era will be remembered for AI advancements. Google said that there will be three versions of Gemini: Nano, Pro, and Bard Advanced. However, it should be noted that Bard Advanced is yet to be available for people and is expected to be launched by Google next year.

This newly launched Gemini AI model can behave like humans that can solve math problems, write codes, and do many more activities. This human-like behavior of the Gemini AI model is also raising concern in many ways.

People are afraid that advanced AI models like the Gemini will cost the employment of human intelligence. People are also worried that this Gemini AI model will be used to spread misinformation, which can damage the image of high-profile people.

However, Google said that Gemini’s problem-solving skills can lead to scientific breakthroughs in the future which will ease the lives of humans. Gemini has been trained by Google to solve problems related to maths and physics.

According to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, the launch of the Gemini AI models represents the biggest science and engineering efforts of Google. Sundar Pichai expressed his excitement for the future and opportunities for people from everywhere.

Can Google’s Gemini AI Models Take Down Open AI’s Chat GPT?

Ever since Google launched its Gemini AI models, people are comparing them with Open AI’s Chat GPT. This is because people are already using Chat GPT and benefiting a lot from its features. Now, they are assuming whether the features of Gemini will be better than Chat GPT or not.

Open AI launched Chat GPT last year, which gained popularity all over the world. People are using GPT 3.5 for free according to their needs and requirements. After seeing the popularity of GPT 3.5, Open AI launched GPT 4 this year, which is a more advanced version of the AI model. People have to pay to use the features of GPT 4, but there is still a huge demand for the product.

Google said that it ran several tests in Gemini AI models and GPT 3.5 in which the Gemini models outperformed GPT 3.5. According to Google, the Gemini models also outperformed GPT 4 in many tests.

However, these are the claims made by Google before the launch of the Gemini AI models. Whether Gemini models will take down GPT or not, people will decide after using both companies’ AI models.

What’s More About Gemini?

Two versions of the Gemini AI models, ‘nano’ and ‘pro’ will be available for users, but the third version, which will be the most advanced, ‘Bard Advanced’, will be launched next year.

The Gemini Nano version will be available for mobile devices and it will be immediately available for its Pixel Pro Smartphone users. Additionally, the Gemini Pro version can be used for a wide range of tasks and will be available for users starting next week.

These Gemini AI models can analyze texts, videos, pictures, and audio to provide users with what they want. However, these models will be available for people in English only as of now but Google said that many languages will be integrated into these AI models in the future.

Different companies are launching their own AI models for people, but GPT is the most popular AI model around the world. With the launch of the Gemini AI models, the competition among companies will triggered. Hopefully, people will benefit from these advanced AI models in the future.

