Google May Let You Uninstall Apps Remotely From The Play Store

Google often comes with new features to enhance the experience of its users, and this time Google is enhancing its features for Android users. Google has introduced a new feature that will allow its users to uninstall apps from the Play Store. Users can use this feature to uninstall several apps from different devices that are linked to the same account. However, this feature is not currently available for common users, but it may be available soon.

According to the reports, Google will make this feature available for different platforms such as Android Auto, TV, Wear OS, PC, and Android Phones. With this feature, users can uninstall apps that are not useful and fill the space unnecessarily on the devices. The highlight of this feature is that users can uninstall apps from devices that are not with them. This is because users can use one device to uninstall apps from the Play Store on other devices.

What’s New About The Latest Play Store

Google has been trying to offer this feature for many days, as Google announced in November this year that users can use this feature in the Play Store version 38.3. However, it didn’t happen as expected, and what went wrong is unknown. Google is now trying to provide this feature that will allow Android users to uninstall apps on different devices from the Play Store version 38.8.

Assemble Debug is a user who flipped some flags to use this feature with the Play Store version 38.8. According to Assemble Debug, this feature may be available for limited users as of now or users may be facing challenges to find this feature on their devices. However, there may still be some problems with the Play Store version 38.8, due to which this feature is not working for everyone.

According to reports, there is a bug that is causing issues with the Play Store version 38.8. Due to this bug, the Play Store is unable to show all the devices that are linked with the same account. Thus, Google is trying to fix this issue before allowing all Android users to uninstall apps from the Play Store version 38.8.

There May Be Some Concerns As Well With This New Feature

People always look for pros and cons before purchasing or using any product or software, and it is the same with this new feature of Google that allows users to uninstall apps on various Android devices. This is because users are worried that this feature can be misused.

If someone gets unauthorized access to the Play Store, they can uninstall useful apps on the other devices. Also, they will be able to know what apps certain users have on their devices which can raise privacy issues.

However, Google must be aware of these issues, and it may provide effective solutions to these problems. Users may be required to verify themselves before uninstalling apps on other devices from the Play Store version 38.8.

This new feature will be available in the Play Store app on various devices. Users can visit their profile on the Play Store and tap the option ‘manage apps and devices’. When users will go to the manage section, they will be able to see all their linked devices. Further, users can select multiple apps to uninstall on other devices by choosing the delete option in the upper right corner.

This new feature of the Play Store version 38.8 will provide a comforting experience for users but they may have to wait a little more because this feature is currently not available for everyone. However, everyone can use this feature soon if everything goes as expected.

