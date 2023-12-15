Google Will Kill Third-Party Cookies In 2024, Four Years After Apple

Google just announced that it will finally get rid of third-party cookies in 2024; however, Apple’s Safari and Firefox did this years before Google. The reason other companies left behind Google is that it is the biggest search browser vendor ad company, which slowed its process until the company found an alternative for the across-web tracking system.

In 2024, Google Will Finally Eliminate Cookies From Third-party Websites

Moreover, Google mentioned that its option to offer this privacy feature after such a delay is a more responsible approach to getting rid of third-party cookies than its competitors. Here, the responsibility seems to be Google’s shareholders because getting rid of third-party cookies was earlier considered a loss to Google’s business model.

Google has been making its way to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome since 2020, and finally, they came out with the Privacy Sandbox Initiative. This was launched earlier this year in August to analyze how behavioral advertising on the web functions without third-party cookies.

According to a Google blog post, the rollout is known as “Tracking Protection,” which is expected to begin its first testing on 4 January 2024. In the first phase, only 1% of users will be getting access to the feature. Moreover, the feature is expected to be available for everyone on desktop and Android in the second half of 2024.

Further, according to Chrome engineering director Justin Schuh, the goal is to promote ad companies, publishers, and other browser providers to assist Google in setting new privacy parameters focused on open web standards. However, Schuh mentioned that Chrome will begin to kill third-party cookies only when all the approaches have resolved the needs of advertisers, users, and publishers.

The approach of Google for cookie-free ads sounds good for both users who focus on their privacy and all advisers’ businesses in comparison to other browsers, which take more strict measures to block cross-website tracking. Thus, Google’s “Track Protection” seems to have been developed with a 360-degree perspective in mind, ensuring privacy for users as well without any loss to businesses.

When the tracking protection begins testing, Google can randomly select users who will get notified when they open Chrome on their desktop or Android. Moreover, if the users face any issues while browsing with Tracking Protection, they will get a prompt to re-enable the third cookie for the site.

Moreover, critics and experts have given several opinions about why Google’s approach is more lenient with third-party cookies when compared to other rival browsers. Firstly, and most valid, is that Google itself is the world’s largest ad company that has virtual access to every corner of digital advertising. Next, chrome is the most popular browser on the web and has captured 64% of the global browsing market.

Further, any changes to Chrome could strengthen its own business but will affect its many partners and make it a tough competition for publishers and ad tech companies that don’t have access to the amount of logged-in user data as much as Google.

Google’s approach to killing third-party cookies will surely be game-changing for users, publishers, and ad tech companies. The development can help users ensure their privacy without losing to the business model of Google. However, this new plan by Google is still under observation by regulators like the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Such regulation bodies have an eye on Google’s new approach to tracking protection to ensure that it does not give an unfair advantage and monopoly for selling its own ads. Thus, Google is making sure to clear out any other concerns before the feature launches globally.

