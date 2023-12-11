Recently, Rockstar game released the first trailer of the most awaited Game, Grand Theft Auto 6, which broke all the records on the internet. The GTA 6 trailer became the most viewed video game trailer on YouTube in 24 hours. Apart from this, the trailer of the game also became the most-liked game video on YouTube in 24 hours.

This shows how thrilled and excited gamers and fans are to play this game. However, they need to control their emotions because Rockstar Games is unlikely to announce the launch date of the game until 2025.

Moreover, the graphics and design of the GTA 6 trailer have made fans crazy to such a point that they are unable to keep themselves from thinking about the game, making trailer breakdowns, predicting the storyline, and making their own speculations with the trailer.

Hence, this resulted in a Fan reimagining the GTA 6 trailer for the switch port using PlayStation graphics. It was a Reddit user who created the GTA 6 trailer with old-day Playstation 1 graphics and joked about how the game would look in a Nintendo Switch Port.

The post quickly grabbed the attention of gamers and GTA 6 fans by having fun and being sarcastic about the game. The post has 150+ comments, and everyone is enjoying the meme sharing and forwarding it. A Reddit user wrote, “Imagine if the Rockstar dropped this trailer instead,” while another wrote I almost choked laughing.

Thus, the fans are truly enjoying and were amazed by the recreation trailer of GTA 6. Further, the game is going to be a massive event in the gaming world, elevating the excitement and gameplay of the players to the next level.

Why Is GTA 6 Going To Be A Massive Event For Gamers?

Whether it is Vice City or San Andreas, every video game player must have played Grand Theft Auto once in their life and must have explored the crazy and funky cities of the game. Besides, gangsters’ missions, mafia deals, and amazing cheat codes of the game created a separate place in the hearts of the gamers.

Thus, GTA 6 is going to double the fun of all these game elements with high-end graphics, realistic visuals, new missions, new characters, and many more. Besides, the trailer confirms that the gameplay map is set in the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, which is a fictionalized version of Miami. This will add a layer of nostalgia for the gamers who played GTA Vice City, one of the popular versions of the game.

Moreover, apart from high Graphics and VFX, GTA 6 is news for its massive budget. Some experts and analysts estimated that Rockstar Games spent around $1 to $2 billion in the development of the game. Besides, GTA 6 will be the first version of the game to feature a female protagonist named Lucia, who was seen inside a prison in the trailer.

Furthermore, in the trailer, there is a scene where Lucia and her boyfriend are pulling off a heist. Thus, it confirms that Lucia’s Character will have a main role in the game.

The parent company of Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, expects that the game will easily make $billion in profits with net bookings in 2025. Earlier in the GTA series, it was Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, the 5 part of the game, which gained popularity among gamers. It sold around 190 billion copies worldwide and was in second position after Microsoft’s Minecraft.

Hence, GTA 6 is expected to be another huge success in the Grand Theft Auto series, bringing back all the fun and thrill with new missions, high graphics, new characters, and many more.

