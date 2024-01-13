How To Block My Phone From Being Tracked? Follow These Tips To Make Your Phone Untrackable!

If you’ve seen some spy movies recently and think that you are getting tracked by some hitman, you might be wrong. On the other hand, you are continuously being tracked through your phone, but for advertising purposes only. So, the thing is that search engines, online apps, and websites continuously track your data, usage, and location to get your demographics straight and improve your marketing.

Some social media apps might not be hearing your conversations or peeking through your camera, but they are tracking your location, usage times, and personal information in order to show you ads. Well, now everybody knows that companies like Google and Facebook generate billions of dollars in revenue every year, which comes from advertising. So, keep reading to get all the details for blocking your cell phone tracking:

How Does Your Phone Get Tracked?

One of the most common words online is ‘cookie,’ what do you think it is? When you use a browser or search engine, they get you “Cookied.” This means that they have access to your data, location, and browsing history. This sounds a little creepy, but companies have restrictions as well; they can’t simply use or access your data without your consent.

Hackers can get illegal access to your data through those browsing cookies, which happened in a recent “Facebook data breach.” Make sure you are preventing your phone from providing your data unnecessarily to any website with some of the tips mentioned further in this article.

Simple And Effective Tips To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Tracked

Being aware of things that make your device vulnerable to being tracked and choosing some safety tips to block the tracking will come in handy. Not only websites and apps but also your family and friends can track your phone’s location, which is common knowledge. However, blocking your device from getting tracked is easy and can be done with the following prevention methods:

1. Use Ad-Blockers On Your Browsers

Most of the browsers use cookies to enhance their advertising, which can be a hassle for you. However, to block those cookies from getting your data, you can turn your Ad-blocker on. This feature saves you from ads and restricts those websites from getting your data. When you turn your Ad-blocker on, it restricts all the cookies and advises you to stay clear of certain websites.

2. Make Sure Your Location Is Off

Turning off your GPS location might prevent you from getting tracked by your parents or friends. If you are worried about your phone getting tracked by your family or friends, then turning your GPS location will make your device invisible to them. To turn the location off, go to the settings menu, navigate the locations toggle, and turn it off. This process will protect your device from being tracked by your family and friends without your permission.

3. Get Rid Of Suspicious Apps Or Sites

Some malicious apps and sites track your phone’s location, data, and browsing history through software installed on your device. Those behind this activity are called keyloggers, and they upload malicious software to your device when you access unsafe sites on your browser. Make sure you are deleting all the suspicious apps from your device to prevent your device from getting tracked.

4. Hide Your IP Address

Most of the hackers use your IP address to track your location and get access to your personal information. It’s your IP address that gives out your location, so make sure you are cloaking it properly. To do so, you need to use VPNs before surfing the internet; it will prevent your device from getting tracked. A VPN basically uses remote servers and connects them to your device, which restricts keyloggers from locating your device.

5. Be Cautious Of Connecting To Public Networks

One of the easiest ways of getting into someone’s device and gaining access to their location, personal information, and live feed is through wifi. When you see a free wifi network out in public, you connect to it thinking it would be safe, but that’s the trap you get into, and your phone gets hacked. Make sure you are staying clear from public networks all the time, as it will definitely save you from getting tracked.

6. Use Anti-Virus Software

When you browse the internet, you may enter an unsafe site or download a file that is malicious and has malware, which will infect your phone. Whether you have an Android or an iPhone, you should have anti-virus software to stop interactions with the malware. Getting your phones tracked will be the least of your concerns when you have malware installed on your device, as it can leak your personal information, including bank details and gallery. Usually, phones come with built-in security patches that prevent your device from getting logged or hacked. However, installing an anti-virus software will only be an extra safeguard for you.

7. Have A Strong Password In Your Phone

Passwords are the things that help your phone stay clear from hackers and keyloggers. Make sure you have a long and hard password in your phone for a better chance at security. If you’re wondering how a password can stop a hacker from getting into your device, you are right; it can’t. However, it definitely can delay the process and can give you time to take safety measures like resetting your phone and preventing your data from getting leaked.

Prevent Your Phone From Getting Tracked With These Tips

When it comes to having your phone full-proof and blocking it from getting tracked, it is necessary that you follow these mentioned tips. One thing is clear: your phone is safe from simple ads and friends; however, preventing yourself from getting tracked with a phone is not possible nowadays.

You only have a single option left to block cellphone tracking, which is shutting your phone down permanently. Recently, in a Facebook data breach, the personal data of more than 500 million people got leaked, and that happened to one of the world’s leading tech companies. So make sure you are following all the tips mentioned above to at least keep your phone safe from getting tracked.

