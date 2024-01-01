How To Activate eSIM On iPhone 14 – Complete Setup Guide

It is not out of place to state that humanity is in its most creative era. It spans all works of life- manufacturing, medicine, agriculture, and of course technology. One sector that seems to ever top itself is the communication industry in tandem with the consumer electronics industry.

In the last two decades, the consumer electronics industry or smartphone providers have provided consumers with a variety of smartphones in all shapes and sizes improving their capacity every year.

The communications industry has done the same with SIM or Subscriber Identity Module cards. They are flat physical cards that are placed on a SIM slot (tray) and inserted into the phone as a drawer would be.

SIM cards have changed appearance over the years, their recent physical form is called nano SIM. However, in 2012 the Global System for Mobile Communications Association GSMCA invented the eSIM.

The ‘e’ stands for embedded. The technology was put to work in the consumer appliances sector such as automobiles, smartphone devices, appliances, and wearables.

However, in the years 2017 and 2018, Apple made its first attempt to make the eSIM mainstream – and it worked. eSIMs are also known as eUICC which stands for embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card.

They are available in iPhone series X and above. Although it is gaining popularity, it is quite a challenge for some consumers to set them up on their iPhones. In this article, a comprehensive setup guide will be uncovered. Let’s dive in.

Complete Set-up Guide

Essentials for setting up an eSIM.

An iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, or later.

A wireless carrier or global service that supports eSIMs.

The new iPhone must be connected to a WiFi network.

It is important to note that iPhone 14 models and later can set up an eSI without a WiFi network connection.

There are four successful ways to set up your eSIM.

eSIM Carrier Activation : your carrier will provide you with an eSIM when you purchase the new iPhone.

: your carrier will provide you with an eSIM when you purchase the new iPhone. eSIM Quick Transfer : transfer your old SIM information on your old iPhone to the eSIM in the new iPhone without contacting your carrier.

: transfer your old SIM information on your old iPhone to the eSIM in the new iPhone without contacting your carrier. Scan QR code : contact the carrier of your eSIM using a QR code or the carrier’s iPhone app.

: contact the carrier of your eSIM using a QR code or the carrier’s iPhone app. Manual Set-up.

Whichever one you choose, ensure your old phone is unlocked, and the Bluetooth on and in range.

Using eSIM Carrier Activation On iPhone

Certain carriers and global network providers can easily set up a new eSIM on your iPhone, especially when you purchase a carrier-connected iPhone from Apple in the U.S. or through a carrier, providing your cellular plan details. If an eSIM was assigned during your iPhone purchase, turn it on and follow the instructions to activate your eSIM.

When switching to an iPhone from an Android device, contact your carrier to transfer your phone number through eSIM Carrier Activation or by scanning a QR code.

If you requested an eSIM from your carrier after setting up your iPhone, and they used eSIM Carrier Activation, follow these steps:

1. Ensure both devices are signed in with the same Apple ID, unlocked, nearby with Bluetooth on, and using iOS 16 or later.

2. When the notification “Carrier Cellular Plan Ready to Be Installed” appears, tap it.

3. In Settings, tap “Carrier Cellular Plan Ready to Be Installed.”

4. Tap “Continue” at the bottom of the screen.

5. Make a call to check cellular connectivity. If an issue arises, contact your carrier.

6. If the activated plan replaces your physical SIM plan, remove the physical SIM and restart your iPhone.

Use eSIM Quick Transfer

Some carriers allow you to transfer your old iPhone’s SIM to the new one without contacting them directly. You also have the option to convert your current physical SIM card to an eSIM.

If you can’t access your current iPhone, reach out to your carrier for assistance with transferring your eSIM.

While setting up your new iPhone, follow the onscreen instructions if prompted to transfer your SIM. This applies to both physical SIMs and eSIMs.

If you have more than one SIM to transfer to your new iPhone, use the following steps:

Transferring A Physical SIM Or An eSIM On An Old iPhone To An eSIM On A New iPhone

On your new iPhone, navigate to Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plan.

Select a cellular plan for transfer from another iPhone. If no numbers are displayed, tap “Transfer From Another iPhone,” ensuring both devices have iOS 16 or later.

Follow the instructions on your previous iPhone to confirm the transfer. Tap “Transfer” or enter the displayed verification code on your new iPhone, if prompted.

Wait for the activation of the cellular plan on your new iPhone, which deactivates your previous SIM.

If a banner appears on your new iPhone prompting you to “Finish Setting Up Your Carrier’s Cellular Plan,” tap it. This will redirect you to your carrier’s webpage for eSIM transfer. Contact your carrier for assistance if needed.

Transferring A Physical SIM To An eSIM On The Same iPhone

This is only possible if your carrier approves it. The steps are straightforward.

Access Settings on your iPhone and navigate to Cellular.

Tap “Convert to eSIM”.

If the option to convert is not available, it means your wireless carrier does not support this feature. The solution is to get in touch with your carrier to transfer your phone number from the physical SIM to an eSIM.

Tap Convert Cellular plan.

Tap Convert to eSIM.

While your eSIM activates, your previous SIM is deactivated when the cellular plan on your iPhone with the eSIM is activated.

Take away the physical SIM, then restart your iPhone with the activated eSIM.

Scan A QR Code Or Use Your Service Provider’s iPhone App

If your carrier doesn’t support eSIM Carrier Activation or eSIM Quick Transfer, an alternative is scanning a QR code provided by your carrier.

To activate your eSIM during iPhone setup:

1. Reach the “Set Up Cellular” screen and tap “Use QR Code.”

2. Follow the onscreen instructions.

For post-set-up eSIM activation:

1. Contact your carrier to obtain a QR code.

2. Open the Camera app, and scan the QR code.

3. When the “Cellular Plan Detected” notification appears, tap it.

4. Tap “Continue” at the bottom, then select “Add Cellular Plan”.

5. If prompted for a confirmation code, enter the number provided by your carrier.

If your carrier supports eSIM activation via an app, download their app from the App Store and follow the instructions.

Manual Set-up

To obtain the necessary eSIM details, contact your carrier. Afterward, follow these steps on your iPhone:

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap either Cellular or Mobile Data.

3. Choose “Add Cellular Plan”.

4. Select “Enter Details Manually” at the bottom of your iPhone screen.

Bottom Line

When new developments are made to technology, it takes some time before it becomes mainstream. One of the reasons is the ease with which consumers adapt to it with minimal complaints. The eSIM might be looked at as an unnecessary development by some because physical SIMs still work well. But the advantages are tremendous.