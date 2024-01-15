How To Add A Stop On Uber? Step-By-Step Guide To Follow 

Uber is a mobile application that connects

users with drivers who provide transportation services. Uber is available in many countries around the world but prohibited in others. Downloading the application is free. For Android, iPhone, iPad, and Apple watch. VTCs (driver-driving transport cars) are serviced by licensed professional drivers. Or Uber drivers are VTCs. However, keep in mind that Uber drivers have no obligations and participate in trips that interest them.

If you are running errands or going out with friends, know that both may require you to travel to multiple locations or spontaneously. But there is no need to worry. Uber allows you to add two stops to the trips. Additionally, you can add stops to why your Uber trips are already in progress.

This guide shows you how to add a stopover in the Uber on your phone before and during your Uber ride. We are also here to answer any other questions you might have about planning a trip with Uber.

How to add a stopover to Uber using the iPhone app?

Uber’s add-stop feature is useful in many situations. It’s perfect when you are traveling to another destination with friends, commuting, want to take your kids to school, or when you suddenly need to go somewhere else.

Luckily, you can add stopovers before the trip begins and during your Uber ride. However, the fare increases each time you add a stop to your route. Also, the distance between each stop must be within a maximum of 3 minutes. If the stop time is longer than 3 minutes, the fare we be higher. Easily add, remove, or change new stops, even if you are en route to your destination. If you want to add a stop to your Uber ride using the iPhone app follow these steps:

Open the Uber app on your iPhone

Tap where are you going?

Just at the top of the screen, enter your destination in the box.

Peak your type of ride for the Uber ride.

Go to the request option. Confirm the pick-up location.

Once your Uber drivers accept your request, you can add stops. These are things you must know.

Go to the add stop field and enter a new stock.

Tap done. Select the confirm button at the bottom of the screen.

Repeat this process if you want to add another stop.

The great thing about this feature is that you don’t have to notify your Uber driver that you have added a stop information, it is automatically updated in your version of the app and new stops are added to your route immediately please note that you can add up to two stops on your Uber ride.

However, you cannot change the other stop. Your Uber driver will take you to your destination in the order you entered. If you don’t need to go to the additional stop, tap the X option to cancel the stop.

How to add stops to Uber on the Android app?

Adding stops to your Uber ride on Android is just as easy as the previous illustration. Here is how:

Open the Uber app. Where are you going? Box at the top of the screen.

Enter your destination in the field.

Select the very vehicle you want to ride with Uber.

Tap the confirm button. Please confirm your pick-up location.

Click the + button next to the Where to? Box.

Please enter a new destination.

Select done.

At the bottom of the app, select Done. Be Patient before adding a new stop, Uber will notify you that the interval between stops should not exceed three minutes. You must tap the agree button before entering a new destination. Once you’ve added a new stop, you will need to confirm it in the app as well.

However, if the stop time exceeds 3 minutes, additional charges apply. To add a stop to your Uber, carefully follow all the steps outlined above, and it will work wonders and thereby allow you to follow all the simple processes without many glitches when next you use it.

How to add multiple stops before your Uber trip?

You can schedule up to three stops before or during your trip. Each stop automatically adds up to the cost of your entire trip. If you are traveling with more than one person, the Uber split payment feature makes it easy to share the cost of your trip with friends.

However, please note that you can only pay for the entire journey. Not each stop individually. If you want to add another stop to your Uber ride before or during your trip, do it the same way. Add, remove, or change destinations on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device.

To add multiple destinations before getting in an Uber, you must enter your first destination and then add additional stops. Here is how:

Launch the Uber app on your phone or tablet.

Then your first destination should be entered in the how far field box at the top of the screen.

Select the type of vehicle you want to ride with Uber.

Request a ride and wait for the Uber driver to confirm. Back to where? Field to add a new destination.

Tap the + button next to the Where to? Box.

You will notice there are only two more options to enter multiple stops. Enter one or two additional stops in the field.

Select done. Check out new stops. That is all. or you have to sit back and wait for Uber to pick up new passengers or drop them off at their respective destinations.

Finally, drivers cannot add stops using the mobile app, but they can edit the route to the destination. When a rider adds one or two more stops to an Uber ride, ride information is automatically updated. Neither passengers nor drivers need to take any action after the additional stops are added to the route. You don’t even have to tell your Uber driver that you’ve added a stop because you will be notified instantly through the Uber app.