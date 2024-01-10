How To Get League Medals In Clash Of Clans? Best Ways To Increase Medals

The clash of clans continues to wage war. Despite its years on the mobile platform and having been relegated by Clash Royale or Brawl Stars, it has a large community and continues to innovate with new game modes. the War of Clans marks the opportunity of the game, you can therefore win championship medals.

There are several ways to obtain these medals by participating in Clans Wars, one of the most competitive ways to play against rivals, since only 8 teams have a gap for the one-week interval. In this duel, each clan member has only one attack to increase the number of stars and damage the enemy base, relegating those who obtain fewer stars to a lower division.

What are the league medals?

These are valuable items that are won through these clan battles. They are received only at the end of the war, so until the last moment, it is not known how many medals can be spent to obtain game coins or by obtaining various items such as large quantities of elixir or other portions.

I mean, they are worth buying. They allow you to obtain handy items, especially for players who are not experts or who do not like collecting resources. For example, with just 1 medal we can obtain 100 thousand coins or elixir, which gives an idea of what we obtain with these elements. All of this can only be used in the League Shop.

Requirements

There are only two conditions for earning league medals. The first is being in a clan, and the second is being eligible for the clan war league.

If you are part of a clan and your clan leader chooses you to fight, you can do so in either the War League or Champions League, depending on the strength of your clan. Clan leaders have until two days before the start of war leagues to register their teams.

How do you earn league medals?

To start earning league medals, you must be part of a clan. And not in just anyone, but in a clan that has regular activity, since if it is inactive it will be of little use. Then, it is the clan leader who must propose to the clan to start a clan war. There are multiple divisions, so the medal rewards vary depending on which division the clan is in.

To receive the maximum number of gems after the clan result, players must earn 8 war stars from attacks. If a player does not earn any stars, they will only earn 20% of what the clan receives. In addition, the leader can grant additional medal bonuses to the rest of the clan if the leader designs it himself, with a deadline of 21 days to give this bonus. The number of stars and the number of players who can receive the additional medals depend on the clan’s league.

It may happen that we are kicked out of the clan for whatever reason, or that we simply decide to leave it. In this case, if the clan is involved in a clan war, we will not stop receiving rewards after the war ends. We can receive the additional medals given by the leader and co-leader as a bonus and the 20-100% to of the clan result.

How to quickly access the Crystal League in Clash of Clans.

As we mentioned, the number of medals varies depending on the league we are in. One that we can choose is the Crystal League, a very important division in which we can obtain greater rewards.

The Crystal League is one of the main ones where you can get great benefits from your attacks, the rewards start to increase. In this game, this league is vital, because it allows you to collect great fortunes before progressing.

For many people, this league offers a lot to develop in this game, the rewards are easy to obtain and the battles can be productive. This is a league where victories are rewarded with a fairly high number of vital items like elixirs and gold.

To get to this league, you need to do what you always command in Clash of Clans: conquer territories, get more resources, and improve the town hall. Regarding the first, we can say that in a Farming base or a town hall without much protection, it can be attacked with great skill, but without the need to transport many troops. You can use simple troops, like archers and barbarians, which can be created quickly.

How to get free Clash of Clan League medals

Although the vast majority of your league Medals must be earned, there is a way to get 50 free League Medals. Once your clan has been accepted into its first league match, you will be prompted to walk through a tutorial on how the system works. By simply scrolling through this tutorial, you will receive 50 league medals which you will see when you enter the League Medal Shop Later.

You can only use a small part of it, that is, by not spending so much on troops, you can add speed to the attack, managing to damage town halls faster. With five to ten fighters per attack, you can destroy a town hall and still have troops left to resist.

In conclusion, how to get league medals in Clash of Clans comes down to ranking high during war leagues and season events. make sure to join a clan so you can start earning those league medals! The clan leader who enters the clan in the Clan War League will have the opportunity to choose players to receive additional medals after the war ends.

While there is no guarantee that you will receive these additional medals, as it is at the discretion of the Clan War League Leader, the better you are and look good, the more likely you are to be selected. You should consider this a great incentive to earn as many stars as possible to win the league and improve your clan’s position.