With the increase in social media activities these days, it seems every bit of our life is online from vacation photos to everyday objects, people share and publish everything. It can sometimes seem like privacy is a thing of the past. You may however not intend to share everything about you to your followers. Or you don’t want to share your followers list with others? is there a way to learn how to hide followers on Instagram? Yes. Then you’ve come to the right place. This article details how you can easily hide your followers on Instagram and make your profile private. We will look at different ways to hide your followers. So, if you are looking for a quick and easy way to hide your followers, keep reading this guide.

How To Hide Your Followers On Instagram Step-by-Step?

We will show you step-by-step how to hide followers on Instagram.

Step 1:

Log into your Instagram account. The first option is for you to log in to your account on Instagram. Once you log in, your profile page will appear in the top right corner of your screen. Next is for you to access your profile by clicking on it.

Step 2:

Open setting. When you visit your profile page, you will see a gear icon in the top right corner. To open settings, click the gear icon.

Step 3:

Tap on the privacy and security options. On the settings page, you will see the privacy and security options. Security section. Click this section to open your privacy and security settings.

Step 4:

Click on followers options. In the area of data protection, you will see the option subscribers in the security section. click this option to open your tracker settings.’click on followers options. In the area of data protection, you will see the option subscribers in the security section. click this option to open your tracker settings.

Step 5:

Select hide. Once you go into your follower settings, you will see a hide option. Click this option to hide yourself. That is it! You were able to hide your Instagram followers. It is only you who can access your followers.

We hope this article helped you learn how to hide followers on Instagram. We believe this will help proffer needed solution to your privacy issues on the Instagram app. If you have any questions or comments feel free to leave them in the comment section, we will definitely attend to your questions to give you more details regarding any of your intended inquiry

Also Read: How To Put A Paywall On Google Drive Server? All You Need To Know

How To Cancel Your Account And Hide Your Followers On Instagram

To hide your Instagram followers and the people you follow, you need to make your Instagram social media account privacy. However, this does not hide your follower count or number of followers. Nevertheless, private accounts on Instagram are the only way to see which accounts are following you and which are not. But always be sure of your intent for turning your account private. You should know that this won’t hide your follower count.

Instagram? Can I hide my followers on Instagram? Please note that followers can always access your followers and followers. This means that with a private account, the profile you follow is hidden, but your friends who follow you can easily access your list. So if you don’t want a certain person to see your followers or followers, don’t accept their follow request.

How Can I Hide My Followers On Instagram From Only Certain People?

Unfortunately, there is still no concrete way to hide the number of followers on Instagram from others without blocking them completely. Not found in fact, the applications policy agrees to make information about profile activity accessible to users who agree to share it. If you want to hide a certain person’s followers, you need to block the Instagram user so that they can’t see your activities, followers, following, photos, or even your profile. Blocking an Instagram account is easy.

Blocking someone on Instagram allows you to hide their followers. The first thing you need to do is go to the profile of the person you want to block. Already in the user’s profile (the page that shows the user’s name, photos, biography, and all publications), click settings, then block.

Another option that you may be interested in, in addition to blocking the users, is a message informing Instagram that something on this profile does not comply with regulations. If you don’t want to be blocked, you can set your profile to private mode. Next, block the person whose followers you want to hide, and finally unblock them.

How To Hide Followers On Instagram Without Blocking Them?

New features added to this is one of the latest app updates. This is because we don’t want to block subscribers. If you block your subscribers, they won’t be able to find you, so this profile might discover them. The message user not found appears.

But thanks to this new update, it’s now possible to hide your Instagram subscription from anyone. Just go to the profile of the person you want to hide your subscription from and you will see the option at the top of their profile. A window with an option appear. Just click remove subscriber. This way you don’t have to block users just by deleting them. They can see your profile, but only in the preview. Because they will have to send you the subscription request again and then you will have to decide whether to accept it or not

In conclusion, after several updates, Instagram is increasingly considering the possibility of hiding subscriptions on Instagram period for this reason, when you fill out your profile, you usually see friend suggestions, which teaches you to see fewer people whom you follow. It is about who you follow and who views your profile. I hope this article helps you learn how to hide the list of followers on Instagram. Please feel free to share any information you have with us in the comment section or inquiry.

More: How To Hide Likes On Twitter For Privacy? Step-By-Step Guide