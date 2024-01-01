How To Hide Likes On Twitter For Privacy? Step-By-Step Guide

In the dynamic realm of social media, Twitter stands as a prominent platform where individuals express thoughts, share experiences, and connect with a diverse audience. While the platform’s primary focus revolves around content creation and interaction, privacy considerations have become increasingly paramount for users.

One noteworthy aspect is the ability to hide likes on Twitter, a feature that not only caters to personal preferences but also aligns with the evolving landscape of online privacy.

Picture this scenario: you’ve just shared a tweet expressing a deeply personal reflection or an insightful observation. The engagement begins to roll in, and as likes accumulate, so does a sense of vulnerability. In the world of social media, where sharing too much is often questioned and the line between personal and public blurs, having control over who sees your likes adds a subtle touch to your online identity.

It’s not unexpected that people pay attention to oversharing, and in this environment, managing the visibility of your likes becomes a nuanced aspect of shaping your online presence.

Twitter, like other social platforms, has recognized the importance of user autonomy in shaping their digital footprint. The option to hide likes on Twitter serves as a virtual curtain, allowing you to carefully curate what aspects of your online activity are visible to others. This isn’t about secrecy; it’s about reclaiming control over the narrative you present to the world.

Perhaps you’re a private individual who finds solace in sharing thoughts without the numerical validation of likes, or maybe you’re navigating a delicate situation where public acknowledgment isn’t the priority. Whatever the reason, the power to manage the visibility of your engagement adds a layer of thoughtful curation to your online persona.

As we maneuver through the digital landscape, the significance lies not only in the content we share but also in the context of its reception. Hiding likes on Twitter goes beyond safeguarding privacy; it represents a nuanced recognition of the delicate interplay between personal expression and the quest for a deliberate online image.

In our present landscape, where the boundary between public and private realms is frequently indistinct, this feature becomes a valuable tool for users to fine-tune that equilibrium. It transforms the Twitter experience from a mere sharing platform into a space for intentional and meaningful connections.

There are several methods to hide likes on Twitter for privacy purposes.

Method One: Make Your Account Private

With this method only people in your connection can see your profile, tweets, and content you’ve engaged with. Though they do not have the permission to retweet or comment on your posts. To receive a message or before someone follows you, you will receive a request. In addition, your content will not appear on search engines.

Step-by-step Guide.

Open Twitter. You can do so on the App (mobile or PC) or on the website (mobile or PC).

Locate settings in the menu. If you’re on a PC, find the More button on the left and tap Settings and Support.

Then seek Settings and Privacy in the drop-down list. Then tap.

Open Privacy Settings. You should see Privacy and Safety in this menu. Open this submenu.

Open Tweet Setting. The option to seek and tap on is Audience and Tagging.

Protect your Tweets by toggle on. On mobile, you can toggle on to protect your Tweets. On PC, you check a box. Once this is completed, your account is hidden.

Method Two: Unlike Them Manually

In the event that you do not wish to hide all your tweets or content you have engaged with. This alternative is ideal for you.

Step-by-step Guide

Open your Twitter Account. Navigate to Twitter, and open your profile by tapping on the profile icon.

Go to the Likes tab which is on the right side.

Manually Unlike Tweets.

Method Three: Hide Your Likes By Removing Them All

This is a more convenient option if you’re dead set on unliking every tweet or content you’ve engaged with. Maybe you want a fresh start in your account without the hassle of setting up a new account. However, you must have access to Google Chrome Browser.

Step-by-step Guide

Open Google. Sign in to Twitter.

Tap on the profile to navigate to the Likes tab.

Open the Google Chrome console. On Mac press Option + Command + l. On Windows press the F12 key.

Run a script in the console. Click the console tab and paste this.

setInterval(() => {

for (const d of document.querySelectorAll(‘div[data-testid=”unlike”]’)) {

d.click()

}

window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)

}, 5000) //

Run it by pressing Enter. Monitor it until all likes are completely deleted.

Method Four: Delete Your Account

Perhaps you are fed up with Twitter and would rather start up with a new account or a competitor or you might want to stay off any social media platforms that have the same framework. The solution is simple when carried out in the following steps.

Step-by-step Guide

Find Account Settings. Locate Your Account at the top of the menu.

Open the Deactivation Menu. Click the Deactivate Account. Twitter will hold your account for 30 days before completely deleting it. This method is irreversible

Method Five: Use Third-Party Apps

If the earlier methods seem complicated, you can achieve the same result with certain third-party apps. However, it is crucial to choose a trusted app to ensure the safety of your account. Circleboom and Twitter Archive Eraser are two well-known options, but deciding on a third-party app requires careful consideration on your part.

In the constantly changing digital world, choosing to hide likes on Twitter is more than just a privacy move—it signifies a subtle grasp of the delicate interplay between personal expression and shaping an intentional online image. As users navigate this evolving landscape, the feature becomes a crucial tool for rebalancing the divide between public and private realms.

Twitter, initially a mere sharing platform, metamorphoses into a space where meaningful connections hold sway. In an era of blurred boundaries, the power to curate one’s online presence serves as a testament to the ever-evolving dynamics of social interactions.