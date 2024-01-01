In a world in which companies are demanding more and more creativity from candidates, the promises of technology that artificial intelligence makes us dream of personalizing your CV, collecting and synthesizing information on the companies for which you are applying in a few minutes, in short, by freeing candidates from numerous tasks that occur before hiring, ChatGPT promises to meet your needs, if you haven’t yet had time to look into it and test the tool, we summarize the essentials for you in this article, how to search ChatGPT conversations, what is the opportunity, how to improve your experience using the tool.

What is ChatGPT? Can You Search Your Chats On ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an advanced natural language processing tool, developed by OpenAI, that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically generate text. It is based on a GPT-4 language. In other words, it is a robot capable of answering questions, writing content, and understanding the meaning of words and sentences.

Imagine that ChatGPT is a virtual assistant, which can understand and respond to your specific questions and requests. It helps you with content creation.

It is important to understand how your algorithm works to understand the answer it provides. Indeed, ChaatGPT is based on a predictive language model, that is to say, to construct its responses, it analyzes millions of data to predict word by word which will be most likely to appear next. It does not understand what it is answering, it simply aligns probabilities based on what it has as basic information.

ChatGPT is part of the main Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. It is based on a GPT-4 language. It goes a long way in helping users. Today, it is used more and more in the lives of each of us. whether to help our everyday life or for our professional life.

How Do I Export Chats From ChatGPT?

Do you often use ChatGPT and would like to export your discussion as well as all your data (email, telephone, etc.)

There is a very simple and complete method to do this. Here’s how in a few lines.

People use ChatGPT for many reasons, but some people may want to preserve their conversations and data. Of course, you can access this information by accessing the bot itself, but there is a way to transmit it to other places. Here is a quick and easy guide on how to export your data from ChatGPT.

Exporting your data is a quick and easy process, but it will take some time depending on how you use the bot.

How To Export ChatGPT Conversations

The first thing you want to do is go directly to the ChatGPT website. Log in to access a new chat. Click on your profile at the bottom left of the screen. In the resulting menu, click the setting button. You will see the settings pop-up appear in the middle of the screen. On the left side of it, click on the data control tab. There you will see the export data option in the middle. Click the export button and you will see another pop-up window appear.

This is simply a pop-up dialog box telling you how the export process will work. Your account details and chats will be exported and you will receive an email to the email address you used to sign up for your OpenAI account. You will get a mail that will permit the information to be downloaded

Again, if you use ChatGPT a lot, the process may take a while. However, if You are a more casual user, you will receive the email instantly. When you press the download button in the email, your computer immediately downloads a ZIP file. The file will not have a description name, so you will want to keep track of where you download it.

To summarize, here’s how to export your ChatGPT data

Go to a new chat

At the bottom left of your profile, click on the profile

Click Settings

Click data controls

Choose export

Follow the rest of the market to follow, everything is indicated

What Data Is Exported From ChatGPT

When you open the ZIP file, you will find two types of file formats. The first file should be named Chats, it is an HTML file. When you open this file, you will see a plain text copy of all your current chats. This will not include chats you deleted.

You will only see chats currently accessible on your account. The other file will contain all of your chats in one, but they will be separate.

Next, you should see four JSON files. A JSON file is a type of plain text file, so you can open it in most text editors. this also includes basic Windows Notepad

The first JSON file is called conversations and contains a copy of your conversations, just like the Chats file. However, this file contains more information, and it is primarily intended for developers.

2. The next file contains a log of the comments you gave.

3. The next one is called comparisons.

4. The last file contains information about you. It will show your user ID, whether you are a ChatgPt Plus subscriber or not, and your email address and phone number. You will want to keep this information secure

Bottom Line

Finally, the quality of ChatGPT’s response essentially depends on your prompt. That is to say, the better the AI response will be. However, this cannot be improved. You probably remember Google Beginnings where we had to learn to choose our keywords. It’s the same thing with ChatGPT. A true virtual assistant, ChatGPT can support you in your daily missions, saving them time and improving their efficiency.

We can emphasize that for professional life, it constitutes a real help. it can therefore be useful in different stages of the job search. So, to search your conversation on ChatGPT, the above steps will greatly assist you in searching for your conversation and other files on this intelligent useful technology application