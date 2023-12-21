Wireless controllers are convenient, but connecting them can be a little confusing. If you are wondering how to connect an Xbox One Controller to your console, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you bought a new controller and need to synchronize it with your Xbox One or you brought your controller to a friend’s Xbox, it’s not difficult to pair your Xbox One controller.

In this article, we will show you how to synchronize a controller with each Xbox One model, as well as some tips if it doesn’t work for some reason. Are you the lucky owner of an Xbox One, an Xbox Series XIS, or a desktop or laptop computer? Maybe even all these devices at once? So obviously, you have an official Xbox wireless controller. Learn from this article how to synchronize your Xbox One controller.

How Do I Connect My Xbox Controller To My Console Wirelessly? Pair A New Xbox One Controller

On your Xbox One to be synchronized by pressing the Xbox button

Next, turn on your controller by holding the Xbox button for a while.

The Xbox button will flash, indicating that it is searching for a console to sync with.

Press and release the link on your console. On the Xbox One

For the original Xbox One Model, the button is on the left side of the console, just around the corner from the disc slot.

After pressing the button on your console, press and hold the small circular link on the top of your controller

It will indicate by flashing light, afterward, stay connected.

How To Connect Your Xbox One Controller By Cable

If you prefer, you can also use a micro-USB cable to pair your Xbox One controller and console. Simply plug the cable into a USB port on Xbox, then connect the other end to your controller. Once they are connected, hold the Xbox button on the controller to sync them. You can disconnect the cable to use the wireless controller after synchronizing is complete

How To Synchronize Your Xbox One Controller To Your Smartphone

Now that the PlayStation and Xbox consoles use Bluetooth game controllers, you can easily pair them with your iPhone or Android smartphone to enjoy your games with a new generation of consoles on the shelves, thousands of game controllers suddenly find themselves obsolete.

But since the PS4 and new versions of the Xbox One controller, launched after the release of the Xbox One S/X, use Bluetooth, it is possible to connect them to your smartphones and play the console’s game ports, native games with controller support, to emulators or even cloud streaming games.

Xbox Controller To Phone Connection

First, check that you have a Bluetooth-enabled controller. these are the models released after the launch of the Xbox One S/X, which have the same plastic around the Xbox button as on the front of the controller

Also Check your Xbox One console or the Xbox accessories app for PC to see if there is updated firmware for the controller (eye, even controllers now receive updates). Then follow the following steps.

On your controller by pressing the button on the Xbox

Press and hold the (Pair) button until the Xbox button starts flashing

Follow the steps to connect the controller to Android or iOS

Connect Xbox Controller To PC

Open your computer’s Bluetooth settings

In Windows 11, select “add a device” and choose ‘Bluetooth (mice, keyboard, controller)’ in the device choice subcategory.

Leave the synchronization (or pairing) button on the controller

Pressed for two seconds. The Xbox logo on your controller will flash.

Authorize the connection to the PC.

pairing will be effective a few seconds later when the controller logo light remains fixed

Can’t Connect Your Xbox One Controller

The steps above should sync your Xbox controller and console in most cases. But if pairing doesn’t work, try these tips:

Try replacing the batteries in the controller. if you are using the Xbox One Play and Charge kit for rechargeable batteries, make sure your controller is charged

Keep the controller near the console when syncing it. The wireless connection between your console and controller has a range of approximately 20 to 30 feet

Turn off any other wireless devices (like microwaves or laptops ) that are near the Xbox and controller to reduce interference

Completely restart your console by holding the Xbox button on the front of the system for about 10 seconds.

Unplug the power cable for at least 30 seconds, then plug it back in and turn your system back on.

Remember, you can only connect eight controllers to the system at a time

When you press the Xbox button on your controller, it tries to connect to the system it was last paired with. If you have multiple Xbox One consoles, your controller can connect to another system as soon as you turn it on.

Try completely shutting down and unplugging any other nearby Xbox One system to avoid this overlap. This also applies when trying to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC when the controller is already paired with a neighboring console.

Additionally, Why Does My Xbox One Controller Disconnect All The Time?

Most Xbox One controllers disconnect due to a software or microprocessor bug. To clear this irregularity, try and update your device. but before that, you can carry out an electrical reset of your console which allows you to eliminate occasional bugs

Still, having problems? Try to repair your Xbox controller

Now you know the methods to pair your Xbox One controller with any console model and you can play the amazing Xbox One exclusives. It’s not difficult, so if you have a problem, you may have a problem with your controller.

Sum Up

Finally, to simply switch between devices, you have to press the pairing button twice quickly. You will then easily switch from the console to the PC, without additional handling. This feature was introduced to Xbox insider members in September 2021 before being rolled out to everyone two months later.

It allows your controller to memorize a connection with a console as well as a Bluetooth low-energy compatible device (PC, tablet, phone running Android/ iOS), allowing you to gain connectivity and speed. So, nothing could be simpler than taking advantage of the Xbox game passes game Pass or Xbox Cloud gaming catalogs and bringing your favorite devices with you on vacation.