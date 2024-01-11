How To Turn Off Windows Hello For Chrome? Step-By-Step Guide!

The security feature Windows Hello was introduced to increase the protection of your Google accounts and to make sure that only you can access them. Turning on the feature makes you verify yourself through biometrics, face scans, or even iris. This feature is more convenient and robust compared to traditional password protection, as biometric information is unique to each individual.

However, while some find it useful, others might want to disable it as the feature might not be compatible with their device. Moreover, verifying identity every time you want to log in can also be a hassle for people, and if you are one among them, then let’s see how you can disable Windows Hello for Chrome through this blog.

Steps To Disable Windows Hello For Chrome

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser and look at the top right corner of the window; you will find a three-dot menu there. Click it, and a drop-down pane will be opened, in which you will see various options. Further, you need to find the settings.

Step 2: After you have opened the settings, choose the autofill and password options. Next, on the right pane, click the option Google Passwords Manager.

Step 3: Then, a new window will be opened where on the right pane, click settings; further, you will find the options to use Windows Hello to fill in passwords. There, you can disable the option from here and turn off the feature.

Turning Off The Hello Windows From Windows Settings

Another way to turn off Windows Hello is from your Windows settings. If you did not find the first step easy, then you might try this process to turn off Windows Hello for this process. So, let us see how you can do it.

Step 1: Click on the start and search settings in the search bar, or you can simply press the ‘Windows button + S’ to open the search bar. Further, open settings and then click on accounts on the left pane.

Step 2: Once you click on accounts on the right pane, you will see sign-in options, so click it, and you will see the options to sign in with facial recognition, fingerprint recognition and PIN.

Step 3: Click each sign-in option, and you will find a remove or disable button for them. Thus, one by one, disable all three options or whichever options you want to turn off. However, keep in mind that when turning off the PIN you might be asked to enter the current password of your device.

These are two ways by which you can turn off the Windo Hello filling passwords if you want to manage your passwords manually or have concerns regarding Windows auto-filling passwords. Hope that now you will not face any kind of issue with Windows Hello for Chrome.

Moreover, Windows Hello gives you a more personal and protective browsing experience; however, you do not like it when you log in, and Chrome tries to fill in a password. Then, turning off the feature will work for you.

However, you should know that when you turn off the Window Hello, Chrome will not ask you for any authentication PIN when you sign into any website, make payments or any other process that requires passwords. Therefore, when turning off this feature, you need to make sure that no one else except you can access your device.

More About Windows Hello Feature

The feature came with Windows 10 in order to increase the security and safety of the user’s personal data and information. Using verification methods such as face recognition and fingerprint authentication, the feature makes a robust security feature.

In facial recognition, the feature, when turned on, uses an in-built camera to recognize your face and to create a unique profile. Similarly, for fingerprint authentication, the feature uses an in-built fingerprint scanner to match it with the already stored biometric data.

Further, the Windows Hello feature can be used on another device if it has specific hardware capabilities. For instance, for face recognition, the device should have a depth sensor camera to easily scan your face. Also, the device must have a fingerprint sensor to scan and authenticate your fingerprint.

What Is The Level of Security Windows Hello Provides Compared To Traditional Passwords?

Windows Hello provides a great level of security when compared to traditional passwords. Facial identity and fingerprints, like biometrics, are unique to each individual and very difficult to replicate. Thus, Windows Hello is a robust security feature compared to traditional passwords.

Moreover, this makes it challenging for unauthorized users to access your device. In addition, with the feature, you do not need to remember passwords and credentials and enter them every time; this reduces the risk of someone guessing or stealing the login credentials of your device.

Can Windows Hello Work With Microsoft Applications And Services?

Windows Hello is useful and can work with various Microsoft applications and services, allowing you to seamlessly enjoy the robust security feature. Besides, some well-known Microsoft services that support Windows Hello features are Microsoft Edge, Office and Store. To use the feature, just look for Windows Hello or go through the official Microsoft documentation for a full list of supporting applications.

Does Windows Hello Work With Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

Yes, Windows Hello can work with a VPN, too; it allows you to face recognition and fingerprint scan with the VPN turned on. Besides, many VPN service providers have integrated the system with Windows Hello Support, which allows facial recognition and fingerprints or a personal identification number.

Closing Up

Windows Hello feature is made to protect your device from unauthorized access by saving personal login credentials. However, if you want to manage your passwords manually, then you can turn it off by following the steps that were mentioned in this article. However, the security feature is truly a superb way to keep your device and data safe, so when turning off the feature, make sure that you are the only one who can access your device and that no third person knows about your login credentials.

