Intel Released New AI Chips. Should AMD Stock Investors Be Worried?

Is it a worrying sign for stock investors who have invested in AMD stock after the announcement of Intel’s new AI chips? The market witnessed a growth of 1.37% in INTC on Thursday in response to the “AI Everywhere” event. At the same time, the world has also seen a downfall of -0.14% in AMD stocks, which can be a worrying sign for investors.

The chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is Nvidia’s closest rival (NVDA) in the artificial intelligence chip market. Nvidia is already ruling the AI chip market with its recent launch of the artificial chip MI300X and has grown its share price up to 0.54%. After gaining the market in PCs and servers, AMD also launched its AI-accelerated MI300 chip, which market was expected to grow to over $400 billion in four years.

Meanwhile, Intel’s new announcement for an AI-accelerated chip made the stock a tad jittery, increasing investors’ difficulties. The company has made it a goal to launch its three AI chips to compete with Nvidia and AMD. They have shown their potential in the “AI Everywhere” event organized by Microsoft.

Launching Of Intel’s Latest AI Chips

In the AI Everywhere event, Intel launched the three most advanced AI chips, among which is the Intel Core Ultra mobile processor family. The company claims to have the most powerful and efficient PC processor that will help to accelerate the power of AI-powered PCs. The company has also announced the fifth-generation Intel Xeon processor built with AI acceleration.

Among them, the most awaited AI chip of intel is the Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator, which was represented by the CEO of the company, Pat Gelsinger, at the event. The company claims that this chip can beat the speed of AMD’s and Nvidia’s AI chips.

In this, Gelsinger has also revealed that the company is planning to use AI everywhere by providing secure solutions in an exceptionally engineered platform and support for an open ecosystem.

Further, he also added that their portfolio has become stronger than before with these new launches. Additionally, the company has partnered with more than 100 software vendors to spread their AI-accelerated applications and chips in the market. This promise and hard work of the company led to an increase in the value of their share in the market, which is good news for the new investors.

Also Check: Here Are The Full Patch Notes Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Version 3.0.0

Should People Invest Based On Intel’s AI Chips?

But the question still arises: should inventors choose to invest their $1,000 in intel right now? Regarding the video of Motley Fool stock advisor analytics team has identified the 10 best stocks that investors can choose. But the interesting fact is Intel is not mentioned in the list, which sounds shocking as Intel’s shares have grown in recent times.

According to the experts, it is always a good decision to follow the blueprint for success. They suggest getting guidance on building a portfolio with regular analysis. The investors can choose only two stocks each month to tackle the financial losses.

Gelsiger also mentioned that AI innovation is going to play an important role in the rise of the digital economy while contributing to the world’s one-third domestic product. Intel is contributing to the future by developing technologies to empower customers to integrate AI seamlessly in all applications and personal computers.

In the future, companies that develop AI-driven technologies are more likely to thrive in the market. But for now, it is a small hike in Intel’s shares that could be left behind by any of the other two companies. Still, investors need to accept the fact that Intel is not a small company and has the potential to rule the market.

Read More: Optimus-Gen 2, The New Humanoid Robot From Tesla Can Squat, Dance, And Boil Eggs