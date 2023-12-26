Intel is embarking on a strategic adventure to reignite growth and regain leadership in innovation by joining companies like Nvidia in the race for advanced AI chips. The company has begun laying out a multifaceted plan to revitalize and refocus its AI chips which is clearly an immediate goal for the industry.

Especially as competition intensifies between strong rivals like Nvidia and Intel, with Intel trying to secure its position for a head-to-head showdown. And to show that it’s serious about this two-horse race, the company last week announced a new portfolio of AI chips for PCs and data centers.

Intel Performance

Intel on Thursday announced new computer chips, including Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip for generating AI software. Gaudi3 will launch next year 2024 to compete with rival chips from Nvidia that power large, power-hungry AI models. The most well-known AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, run on Nvidia GPU in the cloud.

This is one reason why NVIDIA stock is up nearly 230% year to date and Intel stock is up 68%. That’s why companies like AMD and now Intel have released chips in hopes of ushering AI companies away from NVIDIA’s market dominance

Key Differences Between Intel Gaudi3 And Nvidia

Interestingly, Intel’s advances in the AI space are about to take another turn. The expected delivery of gaudi3 sends an unraveling of projections for 2024, which intensifies demanding high expectations concerning the pedigree of Intel’s AI chip. Surrounded by little divulged information, Gaudi3 is expected to be developed in a cutting-edge 5 nm fabrication. This will present its dominant features, memory expansion capacity, and top-notch computational potency.

Even beyond the operating capability of Gaudi2, which is exceptional when compared. This is the bottom line, gaudi3 is promising to surpass gaudi2, whereas remarkably, Hugging Face’s experiment attests that by meticulously optimizing data-loading mechanisms for both the gaudi2 and the H100, the gaudi accomplishes an astounding 41% performance advantage over its Nvidia counterpart. Most importantly, Gaudi2 recorded this foot by positioning Nvidia’s last Gen A100 GPU by a holistic 2.5x margin.

It, therefore, means Gaudi3 would be exceptional in terms of memory expansion and computational potency when released, and this will greatly outsource Nvidia while Nvidia H100 retains its hegemony across a diverse spectrum of AI workloads, the remarkable intended performance of Intel’s Gaudi3 in this context incontrovertibly positions it as a formidable challenge within the AI accelerator arena.

Newly revealed information indicates that Intel’s Gaudi3 will be based on TSMC’s 5 nm process. Nvidia H100 uses a similar process, but with a slightly more optimized variant called 4N, while the MI300X GPU uses both 5 nm and 6nm process technologies. Additionally, Intel is said to have enlisted the help of Taiwan-based AI chip technologies in the development of the chip and plans to do the same with its upcoming Goya inference chips. However, there is still a lot to learn about Intel’s Gaudi3 iteration, but the future of this architecture looks very exciting.

Which Is Best?

Intel’s Gaudi3 chip has proven to be a strong competitor to Nvidia’s H100 in certain AI workloads. While Nvidia’s H100 maintains an edge in a variety of tasks, Gaudi3’s performance in certain scenarios supported by hardware-driven optimization makes a compelling argument. Intel claims that Xeon is the only mainstream data center processor with built-in AI acceleration, and the new 5th Gen Xeon delivers up to 42% higher inference and tuning for models with up to 20 billion parameters.

When compared, it seems to be the major CPU with constant results in terms of improvement on inference benchmarks and training, this is Intel’s claims. As Intel continues its AI chips roadmap with Gaudi3 and innovative GPU integration strategies, the AI accelerator market faces increasing competition, and stakeholders should closely monitor the evolving situation.

Intel announced the capability of its Gaudi3 chip, along with the Intel max series 1550 graphics card built into its new Aurora online supercomputer. It is the second exascale supercomputer ever built, and once fully optimized, it would probably be the most powerful ever.

Looking To The Future

Interestingly, Intel’s progress in the AI space is about to continue to evolve. The impending arrival of Gaudi3, predicted for 2024, further Increases expectations for Intel’s lineage of AI chips. Shrouded in mystique with limited disclosure, the Gaudi3 is manufactured cutting edge using a 5 nm manufacturing process, offering improved functionality, expanded memory, and more computing power than the previous generation, and is expected to even surpass his gaudi2 capability.

But Intel’s AI roadmap extends beyond its Gaudi3 into the yet-to-be-disclosed territory. With a broader portfolio that includes more versatile data center GPUs. Intel’s Falcons Shores GPU, scheduled to debut in 2025, is evidence of the integration of the two product lines. This ambitious fusion of features aims to combine the power of the Gaudi3 chip with the more general nature of Intel data center GPUs and spark curiosity about their role in the future AI ecosystem.

Intel expressed confidence in its future approach to the AI market and indicated that it will also shift its focus to inference in the future. Team Blue plans to launch the next generation of accelerators by 2024, so it will be interesting to see how the Gaudi platform develops.

Conclusion

As the demand for generative AI solutions continues to rise, Intel is poised to capture a significant share of the accelerator market in 2024, driven by its AI accelerator suite led by Gaudi. Amid this technological turmoil, Nvidia is the behemoth that dominates its SPACE data. The success of this product has pushed the Nvidia center chip with AI accelerator value to $1.1 trillion, and it is poised for this.

This sets the stage for a significant improvement in Intel’s historical sales in 2023, according to industry analyst forecasts. Amid this seismic shift Intel, once the undisputed chip manufacturing giant, is now chatting its course in a competitive environment where the wind of change is blowing furiously.

