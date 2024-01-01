iOS 17.2.1 iPhone Issues Breaks Cellular Connectivity, Overheating, And More

It is lately that Apple brought its recent update to deal with some major bug fixes and some minor improvisations. It was also intended to fix the main issue of battery draining the company has been receiving for a significant period.

However, as per some of the feedback from the customers, the issue persists, while some got an easy fix. The company is also receiving complaints regarding issues with wireless network connectivity after the most recent update installation. Customers using various editions of the iPhone have been reporting this issue unanimously.

How Is Apple Reacting To This Issue?

Apple had let their customers know about the issue as “important bug fixes”, while this was not the case with the info received by their customers in China and Japan. However, regardless of the territorial variation, the update had the same build number which made the customers and tech freaks presume the battery drain fixes to benefit positively irrespective of the regions.

Apple could have easily justified its stand if this had been just the issue with the recent update. But it is the failed cellular connectivity accompanying the update, that is bothering iPhone users across the world.

As per the recent info available through some credible tech sources, it is said that the issue has been brought to immediate notice by the Apple manufacturers through Apple’s Support Community Discussions.

Social media has also taken this issue into serious discussion, which can hurt the fame and credibility of this iconic mobile and electronic gadget manufacturing company. Customers across the globe have also been reporting about the reset options that they have tried to fix the issue with the cellular connectivity, only to end up frustrated and hopeless with the same.

What Is The Quick Fix?

However, tech experts are still recommending this reset option to the troubled customers of iPhone, to get rid of the issue. If you are one among them, you can do this by navigating to the network settings option in your phone settings.

Apart from the issues of failed bug fixes and network connectivity, some customers have also been reporting the issue of excessive gadget heating soon after the update installation, which again added damage to the company by piling up complaints and queries.

However, on a general observation, the issue of excessive heating can only be seen in iPhone 15 variants which brings the issue to a filtered-down community of iPhone users.

Does This Update Issue Be Fixed Permanently?

As per the information and updates available from the side of the company, it is known that the team has already started working hard on this issue to get their customers a smooth and error-free gadget experience as they used to serve before.

As a part of this emergency requirement, they have even stopped the parallel works on the iOS 18 updates which is the next update in the queue. The current issues with the iOS 17.2.1 update are expected to be fixed with an additional update, which would be iOS 17.3.

It is also said that the expected update, which is 17.3, will be released in January itself, accompanied by a couple of extra exciting features for loyal iPhone customers worldwide.

However, it is quite disturbing to know that the company has not yet officially informed the causes of the issues happening worldwide with the recent update. The company has not yet acknowledged the same causing many users to doubt the accountability of the Apple products and their preplanned purchase decisions.