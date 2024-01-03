Is Baldur’s Gate 3 On Xbox? Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Available On Xbox?

We’ve known for a while that the RPG was on track for a December release, thanks to Xbox’s tease, but that wasn’t always the case. Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally released only on PC and PS5, with the Xbox versions being delayed due to issues with the Xbox series S, which struggled to operate in split-screen co-op mode.

Achieving parity between the S and X series for all games has been an Xbox target and commitment for long. However, an exception is made for Baldur’s so the game could launch this year. In this article, let’s take a look at this prevailing inquiry about whether Baldur’s Gate 3 is on Xbox.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-platform Xbox PC? What Platform Is Baldur’s Gate 3 On?

In what is now being called a (more or less surprising) shadow drop. Yes, you can now find Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. Although Larian Studios, winner of the Game of the year award, did not announce the news on stage, it shared it on X/ Twitter after the ceremony.

On Microsoft, the game is now on it. Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the video games of the year, a title that offers complete freedom to players. In this article, we take stock of the essential things to know about this RPG.

Highly anticipated by role-playing game fans, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available on PC, PS5, and Mac! Laraian’s game received an excellent reception despite some technical hiccups. Compatible platforms, prices, gameplay, universe, here is everything you need to know about the RPG

Starting at the end of the 1990s, the famous Baldur’s Gate 3 saga left its mark on the video game landscape forever by offering role-playing game fans an experience that met their expectations. In particular thanks to its originality, the richness of its storyline, its epic battles, and its impressive lifespan.

The third part, developed by Larain Studios and naturally titled Baldur’s Gate 3, was released on August 3 on PC, September 6 on PS5, September 21 on Mac, and December 8 on Xbox Series. Five patches have already brought their share of fixes and improvements to further enrich the awards at the 2023 Game awards, including Game of the year!

When Was Baldur’s Gate 3 Released And What Platforms Is It Available On?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available since August 3 2023 on PC. It can be played on Steam, GOG, and GeForce now. Furthermore, the PS5 version has been available since September 6, 2023. The Mac version has been released since September 21, 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a long wait for players on Xbox Series X/S but is finally available. Indeed, while Larian mentioned a release pushed back to 2024, Xbox players can finally play it from December 8, 2023. It is mainly for technical reasons that the game’s launch has been postponed. The Studio ultimately had to compromise by cutting back on the split-screen functionality on the Xbox Series S.

As for the console version, Larian Studios had announced that PS5 players would be able to pre-download the game before its launch. Thus, players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition have been able to pre-load the game since August 31 at 7 p.m. and discover the game in advance from September 2. On the other hand, players who purchased the standard version did not benefit from early installing the game from September 4 at 7 p.m

How Much Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Cost

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available, purchasing it on the official game store or Steam is possible. It can be gotten on PlayStation by PS5 users. The PC and Mac versions are priced at €59.99, while the classic edition on PS5 and Xbox Series is sold at €69.99. The game is also available on a Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series at €79.99/ The latter contains several bonuses in addition to the base game.

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Rivellon Treasures Pack

Adventure’s Purse

Bonus digital content: OST, artbook, character sheets, item pack from the world of divinity: Original Sin

(Shapeshifters Mask, Red Prince Cloak, Still Calm Bards Lute, Outlaws Needle, Bicorn of the Sea Beast)

But Actually, What Is Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is what we call a cRPG, or a Western role-playing game primarily dedicated to the PC. It is a type of video game that focuses on an open, rich universe and very permissive gameplay. Small studios Bioware released the first series in 1998, with diverse and useful choices supporting the adventure.

It puts us in control of a hero created by us in a long quest that will lead to the city of Baldur’s gate, which gives its name to the data. The player evolves as it wishes in 2D isometric tables which team with life and dangers.

The semi-real-time battles are based on the rules of Dungeons and Dragons. Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the licensed universe flagships for good reason. On the other hand, the Forgotten Realms enjoyed outstanding commercial turnout.

However, an expansion was released by Bioware in 1999, Tales of the Swords coast, this, in addition, included different quests. This was a veritable addition to the new series released by Bioware. Furthermore, Larian Studios has indicated that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers no less than 170 hours of cutscenes.

We now understand why the game requires so much storage space. The developers have clarified, however, that not all of these cutscenes will be available during your first campaign, as the story varies depending on the character chosen.

Final Thoughts

It is also interesting to know that a new, even more difficult mode has been added to the game with Patch%. Called Honor, the latter should once again increase the lifespan of BG3, for those who aim for an even greater challenge than Tactician mode.

The latest patch also introduces another mode (Custom) which allows you to create your own rules, as well as a new epilogue, which takes place six months after the end of the game.