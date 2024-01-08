Is Snapchat Plus Worth It? Do You Need To Take The Subscription?

Here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat, including how much it costs, what you’ll get for your money, and how to subscribe. In the summer of 2022, Snap proved the rumor right by announcing a paid subscription service called SnapChat+ (or Snapchat Plus).

Snap, the parent company of the Snapchat mobile app, introduced the new offering as a way to access exclusive, experimental, and early features.

What is Snapchat Plus?

Snapchat Plus is a paid subscription to the Snapchat mobile app. It allows new features to be unlocked before anyone else has a chance to use them. On a support page for Snapchat Plus.

Snap describes these features as exclusive, experimental, and in preview, and says they will enhance and personalize your Snapchat experience, allowing you to dive deeper into parts of the app that you use the most.

With the paid subscription to Snapchat Plus, Snapchat has recorded an early breakthrough. The company announced in August 2022 that it had one million paying users since the launch of Snapchat Plus in late June 2022.

How often will Snapchat add new features?

Snap has promised to regularly update Snapchat with new features. This is what it did on August 15, 2022, with an update that introduced priority replies to stories. This makes followers’ responses more visible when responding to Snap Stars (like public figures and verified creators).

More of its uniqueness includes Bitmoji characters, a new app icon design, and a unique background for subscribers. You can also add an emoji that appears to friends after they view a snap.

How to subscribe to Snapchat Plus?

It’s easy to subscribe to the Snapchat mobile app and log in.

Access your profile

Tap the Snapchat banner at the top.

To start the 7-day free trial, you must choose a subscription

Need help? If you don’t see the Snapchat Plus card, you may need to remove other cards from your profile first.

💠 Where Is Snapchat Plus Available?

🔹 Snapchat Plus is available to all iPhone and Android users in the United State

What does Snapchat Plus offer?

Anyone with a Snapchat Plus account can stand out from their friends. A black star will appear next to the subscriber’s display name, letting friends know they are a Snapchat Plus user. If your subscribers don’t want to see your badge, they can remove it from display in their profile settings.

Another visual feature of the premium service is that users can change the color and design of the app icon. This feature is currently only available on iOS devices, but Snap plans to implement this feature on Android devices shortly.

Snapchat Plus members can unlink their best friends from other friends in the app using the Best Friends Forever feature. Best Friends Forever allows users to pin a friend as their #1 best friend, and that friend will be pinned to the top of their chat list and displayed on the designation screen. Currently, the best friend feature is limited to one girlfriend.

If you’ve always wondered who’s rewatching your stories, the app now offers a rewatch indicator for subscribers. When you see who viewed your public or private story, an eye emoji indicates who viewed your story again. Currently, this feature does not show how many times a person has viewed a story.

One of the quickest features on Snapchat Plus is Ghost Trail, which lets you see your friend’s locations within the past 24 hours. It may be scary for some people, but you can only see your friend’s ghost footprints if your friend has made their location visible to you.

Is Snapchat Plus worth it?

Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month and is useful if you use the app a lot and are having trouble viewing your friends list. It’s also a useful tool to check your performance among your friends.

Within the app, Ad-free service is not currently available with membership, but a Twitter subscription allows you to read articles on Twitter ad-free. So Snapchat could implement a similar feature, offering ad-free viewing in the Discover section and allowing ads to appear between stories of friends and celebrities.

However, he tends to prefer Snapchat as the main means of communication with friends, if he uses it to follow his favorite Snapchat creators, or simply on one of his favorite social media apps. In some cases, it may be worth it. Especially the fact that it’s not that expensive for either a month or a year, it’s not a bad idea to try it out and see if you like it.

The final decision on whether you should invest in Snapchat Plus or whether may it be worth your money, depends primarily on how often you use the app and how important it is to you as a means of communication. For people who just use Snapchat to talk with friends and share stories from time to time, the extra cost of Snapchat Plus may not be justified.

What is the Snapchat friend Solar System?

Another tool that uses your friends list is the friend Solar system. This is a network implemented by Snapchat that allows you to rank your friends according to their solar system. Friendships in the app include best friends and friends. Best friends means that both users count each other as best friends. By friends, we mean only one of the best friends counts the other one.

The eight closest friends are arranged according to the order of the solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. So if a user has a friend with a globe symbol next to their profile, that friend will be the third on the list. The purpose of Friend Solar System is to allow Snapchat Plus users to see how close they are to their friends within the app.

Snapchat Plus offers a whole new set of features for people who like to use Snapchat frequently. However, it doesn’t prevent you from using Snapchat normally, and Snapchat Plus doesn’t block any important features behind a paywall. So depending on how much you use Snapchat and how important it is to you, it could be a godsend.