How To Level Up Fast In Baldurs Gate 3? Best Ways To Farm XP

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you may have already encountered this message stating that the area you want to visit is too high level for you. So, in this article, we summarize everything you need to know about the in-game experience! Discover how to level up Baldurs Gate 3 by optimizing XP gain and mastering key strategies for rapid character progression.

Leveling is important in almost every RPG, but for a CRPG as deep and unforgiving as Baldurs Gate 3 can be, being under-leveled can make many aspects of the game essentially impossible.

Each level offers you valuable points in your skills, but also the opportunity to learn new abilities in and out of combat. If you’re too focused on just trying to complete the main story, sooner or later you’ll hit a wall and have to level up before you can progress.

If you are more interested in making sure you can crush any battle and pass any skill check without needing to use inspiration points to reroll, then knowing the best way to earn XP will get you there. Here’s how you can level up quickly in the game.

The experience curve in Baldurs Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will see that the first levels arrive quickly. Indeed, it’s a safe bet that in the first hours of play, you are already level 3, but be careful because this is only true for the first levels and the following ones arrive more slowly.

Thus, you should exit Act 1 of the game with a level that should be around ⅚. It is at this level that you will be most able to gain experience within Act 2 which will this time take you up to approximately level 9. This is when you will reach Act 3 of the game and if the experience gains for leveling up are quite large, you will realize that the experience gains are also more generous so that it does not too long

How to level up quickly

There are several ways to level up quickly in Baldurs Gate 3, some more obvious than others. Where to start?

1. Earn XP

I know this seems really obvious. It’s an RPG, right? Very important, it is vital for you to earn XP in order to level up. Note this carefully, you will get the needed experience just for everything in Baldurs Gate 3.

Looking for opening treasure guests, killing enemies, completing quests, solving puzzles, just everything. So, it is glaring that you might have to do everything you must to gain needed experience. Though it might be tempting to think skipping a few things would make it faster. But if you wish to level up quickly, you may need almost everything.

2. Kill enemies

Look, I know you won’t want to fight all the time in an RPG, but you’ll have to kill everything you can if you want to level up quickly. Depending on your character, you might be tempted to get out to fights. Don’t do it. If you want to level up quickly, you will have to make sacrifices.

And you’ll gain a lot more experience from killing things than from talking your way out of your problems. You might regret it later, but if you just want to level up quickly, and since you are reading this guide. I’m assuming you do, you will need to be prepared to say I’m going to kill again at every opportunity.

Don’t pass this fight if you want to quickly gain experience in Baldu’s Gate 3. We advise you not to skip the fight! Indeed, it is surely the best source of experience that you will be able to count on during your adventure and you should therefore not miss out too much

Also Check: WHAT IS THE BEST GUN IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE? – PICK THE 5 BEST WEAPONS

3. Complete quests

this one is too obvious, right? I mean, it is an RPG, so you’re still going to do quests, but you’ll want to do every quest you can if you want to level up quickly. Main quests, side quests, all quests. You have to do them.

The good thing is that you’ll get cool stuff for doing main and side quests in addition to XP. So there’s no reason not to do them. In other words, engaging in quests will assist in locating enemies to kill. It’s a 50/50 win.

4. Explore

Exploration is key if you want to find all the enemies and quests you can, and it will reward you with XP just for exploring the big world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and finding new areas. You will also find many goodies, chests, and puzzles while exploring, which will also give you experience.

If you don’t understand what to do, maybe you are looking for an enemy to kill or quest to do, make sure you explore the map. You will find things to do in no time.

If you’ve ever played DnD, Larian’s decision to make sure players can’t reach level 20 through the door makes sense. At a high level, players have unique access to insane powerful spells, and utilizing some of these spells would create programming equality. Ever wondered when you try to conjure something like a wish, which gives room for characters to tilt reality, into a visual game?

Now that we’ve covered the best ways to level up quickly in Baldur’s Gate 3. You might want to check out the best barbarian build or best bard build to make sure you can kill enemies and storm faerun with ease.

Also Check: WHAT IS THE BEST FORMATION IN FIFA MOBILE? USE THESE FORMATIONS AND WIN EVERY H2H

Conclusion

Finally, to gain experience points, take a look at the different aspirations of your characters. These will depend on their origins and background and it can be quite interesting to fill them in for two reasons.

The first is obvious for the experience, even if it doesn’t pay off that much in the end. Except that in addition to experience, you will gain dice reroll by fulfilling the aspirations of your companions.

This is therefore not to be underestimated! Each time, the discoveries you make will not be a huge gainsineperience. But it is possible to multiply them and that is how you will manage to gain quite a decent amount of experience by exploiting every centimeter square of the map.