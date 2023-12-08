Meta and Microsoft recently made a significant announcement at the AMD invest event. They will opt for AMD’s new AI chip, MI300X. It can be a breakthrough for companies that are searching for alternatives to costly Nvidia graphics processors. Moreover, the Nividia processor is essential for companies to create and deploy artificial intelligence programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Also, at the event, AMD announced that it has upgraded and improved its software suite called ROCm. With this development, AMD aims to compete with Nvidia’s industry-standard software CUDA. The reason the companies currently prefer Nivida’s CUDA is because it addresses the key shortcomings.

AMD’s New Powerful AI Chip MI300X

AMD mentioned that its MI300X has a new architecture that will significantly enhance the chip’s performance. Further, one of the most special features that AMD’s chip will have is its impressive 192 GB high-performance memory, known as HBM3. This will help in fast data transfers and can handle large AI models.

Hence, AMD’s plan with MI300X can be game-changing in the tech industry and GPU market. However, AMD has not yet declared the price of MI300X. Moreover, when it comes to pricing, Nvidia’s chips cost around $40,000 each. Hence, evaluators and industry experts are estimating the price of the AMD chip to be lower than it.

Moreover, AMD is not forecasting massive sales of chips yet. Until now, AMD has only projected $2 billion in GPU revenue for the total data center in 2024. On the other hand, its competitor, Nvidia, has recorded more than 14 billion dollars in sales alone in the past three months.

Further, if AMD’s new chip proves to be good enough for the tech companies and cloud service providers building and serving AI models, in that case, the cost of the company to create AI models can get lower and break down the monopoly of Nvidia.

Who Else Is Joining With AMD?

AMD has already signed a deal with some companies that are eager for GPUs to use the chip. Meta mentioned that it will use the MI300X GPUs for AI interference workloads such as Image editing, AI stickers, and operating its Assitant.

Other than this, Microsoft’s CTO, Kevin Scott, mentioned that the company would offer access to MI300X chips through its Azure web service. Also, Oracle’s cloud is likely to use the chip.

Furthermore, OpenAI also said that it would provide support for AMD GPUs in its software product Triton. Though it is not a big language model like GPT, it is used in AI research to access chip features.

CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, expects that the AI chip market will reach a value of $400 billion or more by 2027. This expresses her optimism about AMD’s prospects in the tech industry and chip market. Further, she also believes that through Nvidia’s dominance in the market, AMD has the chance to seize a sizeable market with high performance and competitive pricing.

The decision of tech giants like Meta and Microsoft to adopt AMD’s GPUs over Nvidia can significantly mark the sales of the company. Besides, it can be a tough competition for Nvidia’s expensive H100 GPUs. With improved performance, new architecture, and 192GB memory, AMD’s MI300X aims to capture the chip market.

Besides, cutting the cost of creating AI models for companies is a significant advantage that comes with AMD’s new AI chip. Moreover, AMD, being an affordable alternative supplier of chips for the tech industry and chip market, will truly attract many other companies apart from Meta and Microsoft. Hence, AMD is positioning itself as a formidable contender, signaling a potential shift in the chip industry.

