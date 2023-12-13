Earlier this year, in October, the founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, launched the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses. These smart glasses quickly grabbed people’s attention due to their awesome features and integration of artificial intelligence.

The glasses are the result of a successful collaboration between tech giant Meta and well-known sunglasses brand Ray-Ban. Thus, recently, Mark Zuckerberg, in an Instagram reel, came up with an upgrade to smart glasses. In the captions, Mark mentioned that it was a test for the multimodal AI, which can both see and hear commands from the users.

Meta And Ray-Ban Reveal AI Smart Glasses

The Zuckerberg video on Instagram shows him asking the AI glasses for suggestions of pants to wear with the shirt in his hands. Further, the AI glasses analyzed the shirt prints and colors and suggested solid-color pants.

This amazed everyone, and people took the comments to express their thoughts on the new update. Some showed their excitement about purchasing the glasses, while others had fun with hilarious comments and exploring possibilities with the new update.

However, the upgrade of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses is more than just identifying clothes. It was just an example of how the new AI multimodal capability of smart glasses can identify objects and help users in their day-to-day lives. Hence, whether you have a fruit, tool, device, or any other object in your hand about which you do not know anything, the glasses will surely come in handy.

Furthermore, apart from identifying objects, the Meta Ray-Ban Smart glasses can help its users translate languages, which can be game-changing. This will make it easy for people to translate languages just by looking at the text rather than taking out the phone from their pockets and scanning the text.

Hence, the language translation feature of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses widens its possibility to be used by travelers around the world, diplomats of countries, international companies, and many more.

More Features With Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

When the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were introduced, Meta knew that this would be a game-changer product for people. Thus, they did not limit the feature of the glasses to just identifying objects and translation.

Smart glasses can help users caption their pictures and translate and summarise any text. Also, the glasses allow users to live stream on Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, the glasses can be useful for travelers and wanders as they can recognize landmarks and locations.

Furthermore, the glasses have a 12 MP camera and microphone, which is useful for recording the view from your perspective. Besides, the enhanced open-air audio gives users the chance to listen to their favorite music and makes calling easy from the glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses also feature touch control with a hyporesponsive touchpad so that user can easily activate their camera, receive calls, play music, or connect with someone. Apart from this, the smart glasses are simple to charge by just placing them into their case like normal cases.

Also, the glass comes in two variants: Ray-Ban Stories and Ray-Ban Meta. The Ray-Ban Stories have 4GB storage that can store 50 videos and 535 photos, while the Ray-Ban Meta has 32 GB of 100+ videos and 500+ photos. Furthermore, the stories model has Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 while the other has Wifi 6 Bluetooth 5.2. Thus, users have the option to choose according to their preferences.

In conclusion, the new upgrade with Meta’s AI in the Ray-Ban smart glasses makes it a more useful and advanced gadget that can make day-to-day life easy and advanced for its users. Besides, its amazing and futuristic features make it a significant development in the tech and AI industry.

