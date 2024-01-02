How To Get Mewtwo In Pokemon Go? The Complete Guide!

Since Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO, trainers dream of adding this Legendary Pokemon to their Pokedex to succeed later in PvP and PvE battles. Here’s everything you need to know to try to make this dream a reality.

With the competitive Pokemon Go scene more active than ever, trainers must strive to catch and upgrade powerful Pokemon if they want to win Go Battle, League tournaments, and triumph in Raids. Although there are many powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Go, there are few that reach the level of Mewtwo.

Capturing this Legendary Pokemon is the dream of many players. Here’s everything you need to know to try to achieve it. How to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Go? Discover the list of spots and other locations where you are more likely to find it, as well as its chances of capture, its escape rate, eggs, kilometers to travel to obtain candies, and the influences of the weather.

Who is Mewtwo?

Mewtwo’s story is both dark and deep. In the first Pokemon versions, it was told to us through archives catered in a ravaged laboratory on the island of Crimson. Players then had the opportunity to face and capture this powerful creature deep in the unknown cave, after having triumphed over the League of Four.

In fact, Mewtwo is one of the only artificial, human-made Pokemon. It is the result of horrific experiments carried out over several years, cloning the DNA of the prehistoric mythical Pokemon Mew.

Note: that Mew is a common ancestor of all Pokemon. This is what interests scientists because its DNA allows it to learn all attacks. The cloning was accomplished, but Mewtwo retains a resentment towards its creator and their immoral experiments. He destroyed the laboratory and killed the scientists before fleeing and taking refuge in the unknown cave.

He has a deep hatred for humanity, which makes him particularly dangerous. Later in the saga, Metwo’s Mega Evolutions were introduced. This Pokemon is one of the only ones to have several mega evolutions: X and Y.

What is Mewtwo worth in the Pokemon Go meta?

Statistics, CP, and techniques In Pokemon Go: Mewtwo and Mew are not able to learn all attacks like they are in the original games. However, they can learn a wide variety of techniques.

How to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon Go?

The best way to add Mewtwo to your Pokedex is to defeat him as the Raid Boss in 5-star Raid, but that’s easier said than done.

You will have to learn with other trainers and use your best Bug, Ghost, and Dark type Pokemon to try to defeat the psychic type Pokemon.

It’s best to attempt such a challenge with at least three to five top players, but that will only be the tip of the iceberg. Afterward, you will have to use numerous berries and try to make excellent throws to catch the Pokemon.

Can you trade a Mewtwo?

Yes, you can use trading to get a Mewtwo in Pokemon Go. However, the cost of trading a legendary Pokemon can be exorbitant. The good news is that it is less if the person receiving the Mewtwo has already recorded it in their Pokedex

Also Check: HOW TO LEVEL UP FAST IN BALDURS GATE 3? BEST WAYS TO FARM XP

How to catch a chromatic Mewtwo in Pokemon Go?

If luck is on your side, you might have a chance to catch the chromatic version of Mewtwo after defeating it in a 5-star Raid. You will easily recognize it, a Mewtwo shiny has a green tail instead of purple. However, you should keep in mind that chromatic Pokemon do not guarantee better visuals and are prized due to their extremely low spawn rate. The good news is that the chromatic Legendary Pokemon you encounter in the raid is a guaranteed catch.

How to catch a Dark Mewtwo in Pokemon Go?

Currently, you cannot obtain a dark Mewtwo because none of the Team Go Rocket leaders have it on their team.

In 2021, Giovanni used a Mewtwo and players had to complete a special task to confront the leader of Team Go Rocket and catch him. In May 2023, an event also brought back Dark Mewtwo for a limited time. It would hardly be surprising if another event pushed him back into the spotlight in the months to come.

Pokemon Go: how to capture shadow Mewtwo?

Another variant of Mewtwo, shadow Mewtwo, was the big surprise at Pokemon Go Fest 2020 which took place at the end of July. Like all dark Pokemon, this is a version corrupted by Team Rocket.

Unfortunately, only players who had purchased a ticket to the festival had the opportunity to capture it. To do this, it was necessary to complete a special research mission leading the player to fight Giovanni: the big boss of Team Rocket.

Read More: WHAT IS THE BEST GUN IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE? – PICK THE 5 BEST WEAPONS

Mewtwo’s attacks

Moving with confusion will do more damage than those with psychic cuts. However, the latter makes it easier to dodge and provides more energy for charge moves. In fact, you should use psychic cut when the psychic type resists or when the charge blow takes advantage of the wealth or even double SE.

As a study mission reward, this Mewtwo Shadow benefits from individual values at 10/10/10 by default. This Pokemon is currently the best in the entire PvE meta with the highest neutral DPS in the game. This creature is ideal for all raids. On the other hand, this Shadow version will not necessarily perform better than a classic Mewtwo in Master League PvP

In fact, Mewtwo has unparalleled attack power, but it is more vulnerable in return. As for Mewtwo in Armor power. This explains why Mewtwo is often a wiser choice for raids. On the other hand, Mewtwo in armor stands, appears much stronger, but with lower attacks during encounters between trainers.

Additionally, Mewtwo and Armored Mewtwo both have the ability to know psychic strikes. To obtain it, you must either capture them during a special event or use an elite CT. Charging a normal or armored Mewtwo that knows psychic strike is useful for dealing powerful psychic-type damage.