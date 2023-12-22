Microsoft recently announced the depreciation of mixed reality from their future Windows software. Microsoft planned to change the dynamics of virtual reality games with their mixed reality feature. But, it has been inactive for years, and a very few number of people use it. Mixed reality by Microsoft was designed to let users play virtual reality games with their PCs.

About the mixed reality, Microsoft also launched various VR headsets for Windows users. Most of them were launched between 2017 and 2021 and haven’t made much profit for Microsoft. As there is another platform for users to enjoy a vast number of games, SteamVR is a more successful version of the mixed reality feature for Windows. It’s been a while since the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) has produced headsets for mixed reality.

What Do We Know About The Mixed Reality VRs?

Another bad news that comes with the depreciation of mixed reality is that Microsoft is going to dilute its support for using mixed-reality headsets with SteamVRs as well. Microsoft has stated that they are going to eliminate the dedicated mixed-reality portal, helping the user to create an environment for their VR games.

As the current situation with Microsoft’s mixed reality VRs is dire, and Xbox is uninterested in this as well, surely, Mixed reality is at its end. Only Mixed-reality VR HoloLens 2 from Microsoft is struggling to make profits for the company.

Now that HoloLens 3 has also been permanently canceled, the result will be the same. The only update in VR headsets from Microsoft was the HP Reverb G2 which was modified and released in 2021, which was long after the last release in 2019.

For many users, this is a big loss as this venture from Microsoft made VR gaming affordable for many users. Not only that but there were some good games and features in the mixed reality, which held on to many users for years. Microsoft went all in on this mixed-reality venture but now has completely given up. It’s a shame that the classic VR on users’ PCs will not work anymore.

Not only did the mixed reality allow users to play games using their VR headset, but it also allowed them to use data in their living space. At least, that was the thought in their mind when Microsoft created their mixed reality VRs. The mixed reality was a step from Microsoft towards the future of virtual reality. But, unfortunately, they have given up on the idea, or so they say for now.

Microsoft launched mixed reality in 2017 and instantly started manufacturing headsets with the help of OEMs. Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and many other big-shot brands also started making their own VR headsets that supported Windows Mixed Reality or WMR. According to speculators, Microsoft may have given up on their MRs, but they are still betting on HoloLens 2 for business purposes only.

A patch update was launched recently that allowed the HoloLens users to upgrade to Windows 11. There has been a huge cutoff in jobs at Microsoft’s VR department, as the venture was unsuccessful. Along with Alex Kipman, the HoloLens chief, around 10,000 employees were fired from the company in a few years.

Microsoft has yet to get out of the AR and VR world, as they are developing the Microsoft Mesh App, which will let co-workers meet without using their VR headsets. As Quest from Meta is gaining popularity among users, Microsoft has also partnered with them. This will allow a user to access PowerPoint, Word, and Excel in the VR if the user has access to the Quest.

