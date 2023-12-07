It is a piece of groundbreaking news for Windows 10 Home users that Microsoft has made a strategic move to enhance cybersecurity measures. Now, individuals can purchase Extended Security Updates (ESU) that offer an extra layer of protection if they do not want to switch to Windows 11 Home.

This is a piece of great news for Windows users as many of them don’t want to update and stick with 10 Home. So, what are the significant details of this update, and how can it change the computing experience of the users?

Millions of global users prefer Windows 10 Home and have been using this operating system because of its interface and robust features. However, despite all these, the users had to face difficulties because of the limitations that were associated with the home version.

Although these limitations were lifted in Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise editions, some people stay loyal to the Home edition. Hence, as a responsibility to provide a better user experience, Microsoft has announced its aim to address the ongoing concerns and provide the best solutions.

What Are Extended Security Updates (ESU) About?

Those who have been using the operating systems Windows 7 and 8.1 have been enjoying the benefits of Extended Security Updates (ESU) for a long time as it was already available in them. It is an approach by Microsoft that offers additional security patches that go beyond the original standard support period.

Earlier, Windows 10 Home users were not provided with this update; hence, the company has now decided to extend this option for them, too, seeing the number of users. Even when they have the option to switch to other editions, they are loyal to the particular one, so now, they can purchase ESU subscriptions in the same.

With the purchase of the subscription to ESU, users will receive critical cyber security updates when the regular support cycle of the operating system ends. This decision was made by Microsoft to fulfill its commitment to the user base of providing the best security.

Since individuals are too dependent on their devices in the current era, it is the responsibility of the operating system developers to take care of the security and protect the devices and data of the users.

Microsoft acknowledges the need to protect the privacy of its users and has initiated security updates to create a safer computing environment for all Windows 10 Home users.

Why Will Users Have To Take Subscription For ESU?

All Windows 10 Home users will now have the flexibility to take ESU subscriptions that were already available for other editions. It is a yearly subscription model taking which will give the users essential computing security that is different and advanced from the standard one.

Also, this model is designed in such a way that users can tailor the support to their needs and preferences. If they do not require the extended support anymore, then they are free to cancel or stop the subscription.

Earlier in the Windows 10 Home operating system, the updates were automated, but with the introduction of ESU, they’ll have the option to control the OS update schedule. This is the way to make sure that the security patches are applied without causing any hindrance to the stability of the system.

Now, with ESU, the company has taken the initiative to deal with the cyber threats that are continuously growing. This new update will safeguard the data and privacy of businesses, enterprises, governments, and individuals.

With the Extended Security Updates, Windows 10 Home users will now be able to navigate the operating system with confidence because the company has ensured the security of their devices. So, this is great news for millions of loyal Windows 10 Home users as they can continue using it without switching to the other edition.

