Microsoft Is Removing Support For Windows 10

Microsoft has announced it to discontinue the support for the Windows 10 operating system by October 2025. According to the estimation of Canalys, the global technology market analyst firm, this step of the tech giant would result in the disposal of about 240 million personal computers. This landfill waste is equivalent to almost 320,000 cars, which is a big concern regarding environmental damage.

End Of Windows 10 Support Affects 240 Million PCs

In this regard, the tech giant has ensured that the PCs operating on Windows 10 OS will remain functional even after the step is implemented. They also added that they will provide updates for OS till October 2028 but comparatively at lower features. Still, Canalys is concerned about the environmental damage due to electronic waste, as the demand for the devices would decrease with any security updates.

Though Microsoft has announced it will provide updates till 2028, the annual price of the Windows 10 OS will be significantly high. Canalys also said that people tend to buy new PCs rather than update their current operating system with some minor updates. As the newer PCs become more cost-effective, the older ones will head towards scrap, resulting in electronic waste.

The Reason Behind Discontinuing The Support For Windows 10 OS Updates

The tech giant is planning to launch the next generation of the OS while advancing their PCs with artificial intelligence technologies. The company thinks that most of the current PCs working on older versions of the Windows operating system are not compatible with this new update. So, they have decided to end the support for Windows 10 OS by the year 2025 to provide a better experience to their customers.

Hence, there is no new announcement regarding the disposal of incompatible devices of systems holding Windows 11. If it happens, the amount of electronic waste will increase comparatively to the amount estimated now, as per the report. So, the firm has requested the company in a comment to take some steps to mitigate this environmental causing waste.

Steps Could Be Taken To Mitiage The Environmental Impact Due To Disposal Of Personal Computers And Other Electronic Devices

Responding to this comment, Chip Commercial Officer of Noveon Magnetic, Peter Afiuny, said that these wastes can be used to power sustainable technologies. It can be used in manufacturing electric vehicles and wind turbines to fulfill the rising global demand for electricity. Additionally, hard drivers used in personal computers can be recycled while gathering some essential materials for sustainable development.

Afiuny also added that hard drive scrap may contribute less waste to the environment. These are the essential parts of personal computers, and people store their sensitive information. Even if people decide to dispose of it, they need to recover all the data first, which they will take some time to think about and buy new devices.

Even computer waste is a treasurer of various expensive metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper. Redwood Materials, the battery recycling firm, suggests that these metals can used in making infinite batteries and head to a renewable source of energy. Further, they also added that recycling this waste can be a great initiative to mitigate environmental damage.

According to Canaly’s report, people will continue using their older PCs since the support for Windows 10 will discontinue by 2025. Therefore, Microsoft has really a long time to think about the environmental impact and take some strict initiatives to mitigate it. Though AI technology on PCs may revolutionize the entire world, at the same time, this decision will generate enormous electronic waste, which will impact the ecosystem.

