Microsoft Releases Downloadable Tool To Solve HP printer Phantom Installations

Microsoft printer metadata troubleshooter tool December 2023 is now available for users to fix problems with their printers. Microsoft made this decision after users started reporting issues regarding phantom HP printer installations in early December. To solve these issues, Microsoft launched a troubleshooter tool on December 16th to fix the issues.

Microsoft Releases Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool

Since early December, an HP smart app has been automatically installed on the PCs, and users have been getting error messages. Also, HP laserjet M101-M106 connected appeared in many affected PCs and this issue caused problems even for those users who were not using HP printers. Additionally, the names and icons of the printers were changed on many affected PCs which was a major concern.

It should be noted that not all the PCs were affected, but many users had to deal with this issue, which was also acknowledged by Microsoft. Also, many users thought this was HP’s fault, but Microsoft has made it clear that it was not HP’s fault. It is good that these big companies are acknowledging the issues and not blaming others.

However, the exact cause of that issue has not been revealed by Microsoft but there may be a bug causing HP printer installation issues. This bug was prompting users to download an HP smart app from the Microsoft Store and also change the settings automatically on their PCs.

However, Microsoft found a solution to this problem and launched a downloadable tool on December 16th to fix this issue. Users can download this troubleshooter tool from Microsoft’s support site, and they have to run this tool on their PCs to solve this issue. Microsoft printer metadata troubleshooter tool December 2023 will support operating systems like Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2022.

According to Microsoft, this troubleshooter tool will review the printer information of users, and it will automatically restore previously downloaded information on the model and icons. Also, this tool will remove the ‘HP Laserjet M101-M106 model information and icons from the PCs that are not associated with this name and model.

When users run the Microsoft printer metadata troubleshooter tool on their PCs, it will check the metadata, and if it is found incorrect then this tool will uninstall HP smart apps. If users don’t have an HP printer or HP printer driver installed for their PCs and the HP smart app has been installed automatically, then this troubleshooter tool will uninstall the HP smart app from their PCs.

Also, if the HP smart app has been installed after November 25th, 2023, then it will be uninstalled after running the Microsoft printer metadata troubleshooter tool. According to this information, it can be assumed that the bug was causing trouble to users after November 25th, and that is why the reports have been coming since the start of December.

Microsoft has launched four versions of this troubleshooter tool, and users can download different versions according to their operating systems. According to Microsoft, most PCs should continue to function normally even if the name and icons of their printers have changed and an HP smart app has been downloaded automatically. Users who use third-party applications for additional features and settings have to run the Microsoft printer metadata troubleshooter tool on their PCs to fix the issues.

It is a good thing that this issue was acknowledged early by Microsoft, and a solution was provided within a month. Even though these types of issues should not occur, the alertness and support of Microsoft for its users will maintain and even increase its credibility.

