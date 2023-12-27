Microsoft Unveils Copilot AI Assistant For Android Users

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, formally known as Bing Chat, is now available on Android. After the success of the collaboration of GitHub and integration on Microsoft’s Edge, Bing, and Windows 11, the company has finally launched this comprehensive AI tool for smartphone users. The app is easily available on the Google Play Store for free and contains all the features available on Microsoft’s web browsers.

Features Available On Copilot AI Assistance App For Android

The rollout of Copilot AI on the Android platform was quiet, with no official announcement from Mircosoft. According to the article published on Neowin, one of the “X” spotted this app on the Play Store. At first sight, the mobile application looks very similar to the Bing Chat app, which allows users to access the same features available on the Windows version.

Previously, Microsoft was planning to roll out Copilot AI assistance for Windows 10 as well after launching it on Windows 11 and Microsoft 365. Meanwhile, no official announcement has come from the company regarding the launch date for Windows 10 OS. However, the company has surprised many people by rolling out this amazing AI assistant on Android’s Play Store.

Copilot for Android offers various features that are only available for Windows users. The pioneer chat assistance is powered with the latest OpenAI models ChatGPT4 and DALL-E 3. These advanced AI models provide fast and efficient responses to create breathtaking visuals with simple text descriptions.

Copilot assistance for Android includes features like image creation, drafting mail, summarizing complex text, and composing stories or scripts. The app is also capable of translating multilingual content into a preferred language and can even be used for proofreading and optimization. Other than these features, users can also use this app to create and update job resumes and personalized itineraries.

Also Read: How To Find The Best Wallpaper For Your Google Pixel 3xL?

But the main highlight of the Copilot AI app is the DALL-E 3 models that allow users to draft documents and email using their smartphones or allow casual conversation about any topic. Additionally, users can use this app to connect with ChatGPT 4 to grab the latest information with a click. Now, Android users can also access the paid version of ChatGPT 4 for free while acquiring all the features.

Talking about the image creation features, the app allows quick exploration of new styles and ideas, curates social media content, generates logos, creates custom backgrounds, and many more. By combining the imaginative capabilities of DALL-E 3 and ChatGPT 4, one can easily create high-quality images with few instructions. This AI tool is designed to enhance the design workflow and increase productivity.

iOS Users Are Left Behind This Time Regarding Any New Update

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant app is now available on Android for smartphone users only. There is no update for iOS users; neither company has announced any release date for iPhone users. However, Apple iPhone users can access the same features throught the Bing App available App Store.

Users using Android phones can download Copilot assistance from Google’s Play Store for free. No Goole account is needed to sign in to use the app on Android smartphones. Though there is no official announcement regarding the in-app purchases, hence its pioneer version allows all the features for free.

With the rollout of Copilot AI assistance on Android platforms, the company has added an additional 1 billion devices that are eligible to use the AI assistance. Additionally, Microsoft has also promised to give regular updates to enhance the user experience. The company’s next move is to roll out video summarization capability and song creation features, which is likely to come soon.

More: Intel Gaudi3 Vs Nvidia – What Are The Major Differences? Which One Is Better