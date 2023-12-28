Microsoft’s AI-Powered Copilot Can Be Used As A Free Android App

Everyone wants to stay ahead in the race of artificial intelligence technology and is adopting new methods for this and for enhancing users’ experiences. This time, Microsoft has launched a new artificial intelligence model known as Copilot, which is for Android users. This application is available on the Google Play Store for users to download and use for free. According to Neowin, this new app is available for free for Android users but is not available for iPhone users.

Microsoft is the Copilot company, according to Satya Nadela, CEO of the company. At Microsoft’s Ignite 2023, the company announced that it would focus on developing new tools and artificial intelligence innovations. The Copilot will be an AI companion for everyone, and people can use it for different purposes, according to Microsoft.

How The Microsoft’s Copilot App Work?

The Copilot app on Android works similarly to ChatGPT, which is very popular across the world. According to Neowin, Copilot can chat with users and generate images using DALL-E 3, and it can also help users write text for emails and documents. It will be like having a helpful assistant on Android devices that can assist users in various ways.

Moreover, users can have a conversation, create images, or draft written content easily by using the Copilot app. The features of Copilot will enhance users’ experiences on Android devices by bringing advanced language and image capabilities, according to Microsoft.

The Copilot app is available on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded more than 100 thousand times as of now. According to the app description on the Google Play Store, Copilot is a helpful tool created by Microsoft that acts as a chat assistant. Moreover, users can access GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 through the Copilot app, which can be a very smart move by Microsoft.

This is because GPT-4 is already popular among users across the world, and they have to pay to use GPT-4. These technologies allow Copilot to understand and answer questions quickly and more accurately. Additionally, Copilot can create impressive pictures based on simple descriptions. According to the app description, users can chat and be creative in one convenient place with Copilot, and all this is available for free.

What Else You Need To Know About The Copilots?

It can be even more surprising to know that Microsoft is launching different types of Copilots, but the purpose remains the same. Copilot for Windows has already been rolled out, and users can access it through Windows 11 updates. Also, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available, and Copilot for Viva is expected to be available for users soon. Moreover, Microsoft is planning to launch Copilot for sales and service early next year.

It should be noted that not all Copilots are free, and if users want to use different versions, then they have to pay. For example, Copilots for sales and copilots for service will be used by different types of businesses, and they have to get paid subscriptions. Moreover, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for both enterprise and non-enterprise customers, but enterprise customers have to get paid subscriptions.

Microsoft has been providing AI services before under the name of Bing Chat, but over a month ago, Microsoft decided to change its name to Copilot. This feature is still available, but now Microsoft is highlighting Copilot as its standalone platform.

The company is hoping for success with the Copilot app, but the surprising thing is that Microsoft launched this app quietly. Usually, companies organize big events and hold press conferences to announce such news, but this was not the case with the Copilot app. However, Android users are happy because they get to use this app for free, and iPhone users may have to wait, and until then, they can use the Bing app.

