The players of Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K video game have noticed some unusual activities on the platform. According to the article published in The Washington Post, the eagle eyes of the gamers observed the massive exploitation of MyTeam Mode on December 26, 2023. Here, the game was offering a “Game of the Day” promotion for digital cards of the National Basketball Association starring Paul George, the professional basketball player from Los Angeles.

This offer allows the players to collect digital cards of past and present NBA players with different stats and abilities. The thing to note here is that the cost of the cards was completely lower than the actual price. Seeing this opportunity, many savvy players bought and sold the cards multiple times while making profits of millions of coins worth $150 each.

The Response Of The Players Regarding The Exploitation

In this regard, many enthusiast games who have spent hundreds and even thousands of dollars on these cards have complained to the publisher about the mistake.

But the interesting point is, that the company remained silent and has not shown any response regarding the exploit. In response, some players have also sued the company for the mistake made by Take-Two Interactive.

The incident happened on the very next day of Christmas when players observed a new influx of players on NBA 2K. Still, Take-Two Interactive fixed the problem by late morning on Thursday and admitted that Geroge’s card sold was less than the actual price. During the exploit time, many gamers took photos of their account showcasing the coin they earned but not exposing the cards they gobbled.

Many gamers have called it the irresponsible response of Take-Two Interactive against exploitation. According to Cody Richinson’s statement, he called The Paul George massacre an embarrassing event. He is a well-known face in the NBA 2K game and one of the popular YouTubers named Big C Richy.

Further, Richardson also added that this exploitation also dismantled and ruined the whole game mode. Unfortunately, the representative of 2K games hasn’t responded to the player’s request, and as a result, players continue taking advantage of this error. In this regard, many players have requested that the company ban all the unwanted players who have purchased cards during this window.

The super online NBA 2K community has shown their frustration on “X” and even on YouTube. They also added that many online players, especially newbies, got access to new games for free that allowed them to participate in online competitions. This is unfair to the gamers who have spent their time to get money at this stage.

The Previous Incident Of 2k Game

This is also unfortunate for the players who have spent thousands of dollars to purchase these exclusive digital games and improve their games. Now, many inexperienced players have obtained these costly cards for free without repercussion.

Hence, this was not the first time that NBA 2K had made such a mistake and broken the trust of the player. Besides this exploitation, its previous incident took place on December 5 this year when the game company released a set of digital cards that are based on real-life NBA players. These cards allow the players to unlock the special digital cards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The problem arose when the Gobert and Kuzma cards were made available which allowed all the players to claim the rewards. Even after making such mistakes, the company did not apologize after having so many complaints from the players. This irresponsible behavior of the company is continuously breaking the trust of the players. As a result, many top gamers are leaving the platform.

