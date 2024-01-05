Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super Specs: Is It Worth Your Money?

If the high-end RTX 20 series cards are too expensive for you, and if even the chapter GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 are out of your budget, chances are you are waiting for a truly affordable budget Nvidia card. This series 16 of this GTX is the most affordable launched Turing card, and many users can’t hide their excitement about it.

However, before making your purchasing decision, you need to make sure that it offers the best value for money. Read everything about the GTX 1650 here: how does it work? Is it good?

Another important question is does it worth spending your money on? As you can see from most other critical specs, the GTX 1650 doesn’t look spectacular. Not that you should expect a 150-dollar GPU to wow you with specs on paper, anyway. So how does this work in practice?

Well, the GTX 1650 offers substantial performance improvements over the previous gen.GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti is a definite improvement over the budget Pascal GPUs of yesteryear. 1080p card. It can be pressed for extra performance with a suitable cooler and has very low power consumption.

However, it is disappointing on the memory front, it has only 4 GB of GDDR5 RAM. Unfortunately, that won’t be enough with 2023 video game graphics, and it certainly won’t be able to handle resolutions higher than 1080p in the most demanding games. Given its current price and the competition, we simply can’t recommend it to anyone as a top pick, which brings us to our next point.

Value-NVIDIA GTX 1650 vs AMD Radeon rx570

For a long time, NVIDIA dominated the high-end while AMD offered better value in the lower-end and mid-range. This hasn’t changed with the latest budget Turing GPUs.

The GTX 1650 main competitor is the Radeon RX 570, a Polaris base AMD card that blows it out of the water on almost every front. It offers better performance and there are 4 GB and 8 GB variants of this GPU.

Additionally, its GTDR5 memory uses a 256-bit interface as opposed to the 128-bit one used by the GTX 1650. More importantly, it costs about as much as the GTX 16550, and many models can now easily be purchased at a discount

As you can see in the rock paper shotgun benchmark the RX 570 can offer significantly better performance compared to the GTX 1650. Of course, performance naturally differs from to game, as always, you can check out a more in-depth comparison of the 2GPUs on game debates

Of course, the RX 570 isn’t a perfect GPU either, as it is about twice as power-hungry as the GTX 1650 which is due to the dated 14 NM Polaris architecture. Even so, most gamers agree that the performance and overall value offered by the RX 570 make up for its additional power consumption

Nvidia’s GTX 1650; the option for small budgets

It must be admitted, that video games are more and more demanding and therefore require more and more powerful graphics cards. This therefore has a significant cost. However, there are GPU references around $250 which allow you to run your games in full HD.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 is a good option. But if you want to spend as little as possible why still have a new card you will have to turn to the previous gen. of the GTX. The GTX 16 series is interesting in this respect, particularly the GeForce GTX 1650 because it is available for less than 200 euros.

A gtx1650 4 GB will for example, be able to run Overwatch 2 in full HD and ultra 60 FPS of course, for games such as Cyberpunk Call of Duty, and Modern Warfare 2 the performance will not be there

Which graphics card to buy in 2024?

What are the Essential characteristics of a graphic card? In terms of performance, we will generally be interested in the integrated chips (graphics processor) in the card as well as its memory. For example, if you want to treat yourself to an RTX 4070, no matter which manufacturer you choose, you will always have the same chip and the same amount of money and by stations, similar performance

We generally characterize a graphics processor by its frequency, but this is in no way a reliable indicator of its performance at equivalent frequency, 2 GPUs and have different performances due to their architecture, the number of computing units, some of which can also be dedicated to specific uses such as retracing which we will discuss later.

This frequency, designer (NVIDIA or AMD) can also be modified at the factory by the manufacturer, (MSI ASUS, PNY, etc) and thus offer the card supposedly better performance than certain other models. Likewise, the end user can modify this frequency to obtain better performance.

Memories are also defined by their frequency, but also by their quantity and type

Generally speaking, and very simplified, the more high-end a card is, the greater the amount of integrated memory will be. Currently, GDDR6 memory is the most widespread and offers performance suitable for gaming uses.

Beyond this data, cooling is also an important variable to take into account. Third-party manufacturers offer cards with specific designs which often focus on ventilation performance. In addition, these design options are often accomplished by RGB lighting which may or may not please you

Conclusion

All things considered, we have to say that no, the GTX 1650 is simply not worth buying why are there Radeon GPUs that offer better value? It is a decent GPU, but there is virtually no reason to choose it over the more powerful RX 570. Of course, there are NVIDIA proprietary features. Still, if you are looking to get the most out of your investment with a budget gaming PC, we will say the extra power outweighs things like Ansel or G-Sync.