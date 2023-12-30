The GTX 4090 D chip is one of the most sold processing units that can be used for everything from gaming to research facilities. Now, Nvidia, which is the world’s largest producer and seller of processing and graphics chips, has decided to sell only hobbled versions of their GTX 4090 D chips to China. Products were listed on Chinese websites and were for sale. These chips have 10% fewer processing cores.

These chips are sold to other countries with complete specifications and work perfectly. Nvidia suggests that the reason behind this cut-off is extensive engagement with the US government. This will affect Chinese gamers a lot. This harsh action is believed to be the US government’s restrictions on product sales in China.

Nvidia’s Market Sales And The Effects Of Restriction In China

The restrictions and regulations on US exports started in 2022. That’s when Nvidia introduced these lowered versions of processing chips to the Chinese market. This was Nvidia’s last attempt to save one of their biggest customers in graphics and processing units.

The company’s executive said that an improved version of GTX, GeForce RTX 4090 D, has been under development and will be available in the Chinese retail market starting in January. CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Hwang, has mentioned in his comment that they are going to produce similar versions of chips for the Chinese market, which can comply with Biden regulations on product sales in China.

According to the reports, these harsh actions are being taken against China to slow down their AI capabilities and by limiting specialised chip sales in their market. Fewer processing cores and fewer processing sub-units, which are essential for AI workloads, are being provided to China, Nvidia said.

Officials at the US assembly have cited their concerns about AI threats from China. They have shown their interest in Nvidia’s H100, which is a type of chip used in their graphics cards. These chips are becoming popular as they can enhance AI development over the years.

Nvidia is the world’s first company to reach a market value of $1 trillion. The company has boosted production and sales and has become the biggest semiconductor company. The chips and units from Nvidia have always been a top choice for gamers as well as research centres.

Regarding the Chinese market of Nvidia, China alone contributes to Nvidia’s 20 to 25 % of data centre revenue from chips, which is relatively going to decrease in 2024, a spokesperson for Nvidia speculated. Not only will their sales be affected, but also their sub-contractors from China will be distanced.

It is believed that Huawei Technologies is going to be the best alternative to Nvidia chips for Chinese gamers and other data centres. Huawei’s Ascend 910B is widely compared to Nvidia’s A100 in terms of overall computing performance. Ascend 910B is also used by many Chinese gamers as its performance is on par with Nvidia’s A100.

Usually, Nvidia chips are considered for powering large language models in AI at data centres all over the world. However, due to this restriction and the lower performance and power of processing units, China is forced to use alternatives. Many companies in China, big and small, have been scrambling Nvidia’s chips to advance their AI data centres, which is escalating the friction between Washington and Beijing.

Another company named L&A Design, which is a non-tech landscape design company is planning to buy Nvidia’s GPUs. The company’s executive said in a conference that they are buying 125 units of Nvidia servers for almost 60 million dollars. This is proof that China is a big market for Nvidia, and the US government is restricting their affairs by far the highest.

