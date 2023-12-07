OnePlus has thrilled tech freaks with the launch of its new flagship, OnePlus12. It was launched in China on Tuesday, and it is the first phone of the company that has Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The phone has become official and is likely to be released globally until 2024.

OnePlus 12 comes with a 2k Amoled LTPO screen with 4,500 nits brightness, which is considered to be the highest brightness for any phone to date. Also, the display supports wet hand touch, which makes it easy to use when the screen or the hand is wet.

The display has been produced in partnership with Chinese display maker BOE. Further, the display supports HDR 10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

What Are The Major Features Of OnePlus 12?

OnePlus 12 has created massive excitement among tech lovers as the base model has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while the level-up can be up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Thus, the current price of the base model in China is 4,299 Yuan.

Further, OnePlus has boosted the battery backup to 5400 mAh, which is beyond the usual capacity of 5000 mAh. Besides, the phone can support 100W SuperVOCC, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Also, the phone is IP65 rated, which means it can resist a bit of dust and water but cannot be fully submerged in water.

The camera module of the OnePlus 12 may be similar to the OnePlus 11, or there may be some small advancements. However, with a 32MP front camera, the rear setup includes a new triple camera setup that consists of a Sony LYT-808 sensor for a 50MP primary camera, a telephoto camera with 64MP with OIS, and 3x optical zoom, and finally, a Sony IMX581 48MP ultra wide-angle camera.

The company claims that the OnePlus 12 has the largest cooling system of any OnePlus device, which is perfect for gamers who want to enjoy intensive games.

Besides, it means the phone can also handle intensive tasks for long durations. Other than this, OnepPlus also seems to offer 700 plus system vibration adjustment with an upgraded vibration system motor.

Moving to the sim slots and operating system of the OnePlus 12, it has a dual nano slim slot and runs on Android 14-based colorOS. Furthermore, the phone’s connectivity and network options include 5G, 4G, LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Next, the sensors that the OnePlus 12 brings are a magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Also Check: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Upgrade Leaked!

How Will Android Users Welcome OnePlus 12?

OnePlus 12 will be tough competition to Samsung’s Galaxy S24, which is expected to launch in 2024. People are excited about the global release of both of the flagship phones with their amazing features and specifications. However, the early launch of the OnePlus 12 in China can give the company an advantage in the market.

With its amazing specifications and overwhelming features, the OnePlus 12 has created hype among tech lovers. However, for the global launch of the phone, they must wait until early 2024.

Until now, the phone has only been available for pre-order in China for 4,299 Yuan for the base model (12GB+ 256GB) and 5,799 for the top model (24GB RAM+1TB).

It will be the successor of the OnePlus 11, which was launched in 2023. Moreover, the OnePlus 12 can be a game-changing phone among all the flagship phones as none of the phones has included 24GB RAM and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset until now.

Read More: The Latest ios 17 Update: Authorities Warn Parents About The Most Recent iPhone Feature