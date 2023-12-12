OnePlus 12 Under Fire For Failing Quality Measures

The Oneplus 12 was launched in China this year and is expected to be available for global users next year. However, before Oneplus 12’s global launch, the smartphone company is facing backlash. The Oneplus 12 has been criticized for not following quality measures. The Oneplus 12 has been seen with a gap between the camera module and the rear glass, which is a quality concern.

Also, one user has claimed to found a dead bug and real hair inside the backside of Oneplus 12. The user has uploaded a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and expressed concerns with Oneplus 12. This issue with the newly bought Oneplus 12 has grossed out the user. In the post on Weibo, the Oneplus 12 user also uploaded pictures in which the bug can be seen. Along with a dead bug, real hair can also be seen clearly in the pictures uploaded by the Oneplus user on Weibo.

A Few Oneplus 12 Purchasers Were Terrified!

It is believed that the usage of excessive glue during Oneplus 12’s assembly process is the real cause of this issue. The assembly lines of smartphones should be clean and free from bugs, but this issue has raised questions about the quality control methods of Oneplus 12. It can also be said that the place where these smartphones are made must be unhygienic.

However, the issue related to dead bugs and hair inside Oneplus 12 is not reported by many users, but the gap between the camera module and rear glass is reported by several users. The gap issue can cause many problems for the company because it is still to be launched in the international market. Additionally, what is more concerning is the response by the customer support team of Oneplus 12.

When a user contacted the customer support team of Oneplus 12, they said that this gap issue wouldn’t cause any problem with the functionality of the smartphone. The customer care of Oneplus 12 has convinced the user that the smartphone is fine and the gap between the camera module and the rear glass is nothing to worry about.

Can These Issues Damage The Reputation Of Oneplus 12?

The Oneplus 12 is currently available in China only and is expected to be available for international users next year. The gap between the camera and the rear glass is the fitment issue, and a dead bug and hair inside the phone is enough to gross out anyone. Therefore, the reputation of Oneplus 12 is surely at risk, especially in the international market.

Lu Weibing has targeted Oneplus 12 indirectly and said these fitment issues are the result of a lack of internal standards in the company. Lu Weibing is the general manager of Redmi, which is a subsidiary company of Xiaomi. Other competitors may also target Oneplus 12 for quality issues, which can affect the company’s reputation.

According to the reports, many users have been returning their newly bought Oneplus 12 due to these quality reasons, but these reports are not confirmed. However, since the company is aware of its quality issues, it will surely want to resolve them before the launch of Oneplus 12 in the international market.

The Oneplus 12 offers interesting and enhanced features to its users, such as better camera quality, a wireless charging facility, and a water resistance facility. These features can attract many customers, but the users may hesitate to purchase Oneplus 12 due to its quality issues. Therefore, the company may have to provide clarification for these issues to maintain its reputation and convince users to make purchases.

